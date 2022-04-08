ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Eubank bumps into Frank Skinner for a chat before he swiftly drives away in his £370k Rolls Royce sporting a gold sheriffs badge

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Chris Eubank bumped into Frank Skinner as they were spotted outside a television studio in London on Friday.

The former boxing legend, 55, looked as suave as ever as he enjoyed a quick conversation with the comedian, 65, before he swiftly drove away in his luxury car.

Hopping into his iconic £370k Rolls Royce, the sportsman donned a gold sheriffs badge and a very dapper khaki suit for his outing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NxyGB_0f3gfxZc00
Suave: Chris Eubank, 55, bumped into Frank Skinner, 65, for a chat before he swiftly drove away in his £370k Rolls Royce sporting a gold sheriffs badge on Friday

He added a white shirt and statement gold and burgundy striped tie with a pair of tan patent Chelsea boots.

Riding with the roof down, he shielded his eyes with some blue tinted tortoise shell sunglasses.

Frank looked surprised to bumped into the boxer as he stood by Chris' car for a chat in the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XP8tJ_0f3gfxZc00
Surprise meeting: Frank could be seen as he donned a charcoal blazer and smart trousers with an olive green shirt to complete his look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1sLh_0f3gfxZc00
Fancy: Riding with the roof down, he shielded his eyes with some blue tinted tortoise shell sunglasses

He could be seen as he donned a charcoal blazer and smart trousers with an olive green shirt to complete his look.

Chris, who is often seen wearing the Sheriffs badge revealed on ITV's This Morning in 2019: 'When I wear this [badge], it's saying protect and serve the people.'

The eccentric world champion has proudly donned the item since he began working with the Louisiana police force in 2018, despite having a criminal record in the UK.

Speaking at the time he said: 'I do work there with the police force, I'm a Sergeant there now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q31AK_0f3gfxZc00
Eccentric: Hopping into his iconic £370k Rolls Royce, the sportsman donned a gold sheriffs badge and a very dapper khaki suit for his outing

He added: 'I'm there on average one week of every month and it is fulfilling work. It's about me speaking to youngsters and keeping them away from the penal system.'

The star has shared a video of himself on Twitter working as a police officer in the US.

The former world champion sported his signature bow tie and showed off his badge while on duty as a city marshal in Opelousas, Louisiana.

He was at the scene of a car crash where one of the women involved told him she'd 'never seen a cop in a bow tie before'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wQzG_0f3gfxZc00
Pals: Frank looked surprised to bumped into the boxer as he stood by Chris' car for a chat in the road

Alongside the video he wrote: 'Sergeant Eubank proudly on duty in Louisiana. All warriors protect and serve, whether one wears a badge or not.'

In the video Chris says: 'This is simply a car crash - doesn't look too bad, no injuries, but I don't have a rain coat like the rest of the officers, but that's okay.'

His new job gives him the power to arrest people, despite the fact he's been arrested twice in Britain.

The ex-world super-middleweight, who was declared bankrupt in 2005 over an unpaid £1.3 million tax bill, has been giving lectures on how to 'peacefully defuse difficult situations' across the Deep South.

In 2005, he was charged with 'taking a beer lorry without consent' after threatening to assault the driver.

And two years earlier, he was arrested after driving a 4x4 to Downing Street in a protest of the Iraq war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GVuq_0f3gfxZc00
New role: The star has shared a video of himself on Twitter working as a police officer in the US (Pictured in 2018)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Owners of Devon folk retreat win battle to stop their neighbours from building a horse training facility for their showjumper daughter because it would 'ruin the view of the sunset' from their £1.25m home

The owners of a B&B have won a court battle to stop their neighbours blocking the view from their £1.25 million country home by building a horse training facility. Richard and Trudy Howell, who run the Little Norris guesthouse on their farm in North Huish, Devon, have been at loggerheads with Craig and Jasbir Collins for nearly three years.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Skinner
Person
Chris Eubank
Daily Mail

Jeff Brazier treats sons Freddie and Bobby to lunch as proud dad lifts their spirits after paying tribute to tragic Jade Goody on the 13th anniversary of her death

Jeff Brazier treated sons Freddie and Bobby to an outdoor lunch on Tuesday after paying tribute to Jade Goody on the 13th anniversary of her tragic death. The former Big Brother contestant passed away aged 27 in March 2009 following a short battle with cervical cancer, weeks after marrying Jack Tweed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce#Boxing#Chelsea#Itv
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

House of Maxwell review: BBC true crime docuseries is shocking if only occasionally revelatory

There’s a scene in the first episode of House of Maxwell – the BBC’s three-parter on the life and crimes of businessman Robert Maxwell and, later, his daughter Ghislaine – where they interview the buyer of a bit of family memorabilia. A couple of years after Robert Maxwell’s death, his estate was apparently so skint that the entire contents of the family’s stately home in Oxfordshire were auctioned off by Sotheby’s – paintings, furniture, even family pictures. This punter explained that he’d bought a nice but fairly ordinary-looking table lamp, but that when he’d got it home and removed the...
TV SERIES
BBC

Ross-on-Wye: Woman charged with newborn's murder

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with murdering a newborn baby. Paris Mayo, of Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was detained by police on Monday. She was accused in connection with the death of an infant whose body was found at a house in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 24 March 2019. Ms Mayo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Muriel McKay: Police call off week-long search at Hertfordshire farm for remains of woman murdered in 1969

Detectives investigating the kidnap and murder of a woman who was mistaken for Rupert Murdoch’s wife more than 50 years ago have called off a search at a farm where one of her abductors claimed to have buried her after finding no evidence. Brothers Nizamodeen and Arthur Hosein abducted Muriel McKay, 55, and held her to ransom, thinking she was the media tycoon’s then wife, Anna. Met Police detectives last week started digging at an 11-acre farm in Stocking Pelham, near Royston in Hertfordshire, where one of Ms McKay’s abductors confessed to burying her body after she was killed. Officers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Swept off their feet! Couples take part in annual wife carrying race along 1,200ft course in Surrey...with the winner rewarded by a £150 barrel of ale

The bizarre annual wife carrying race took place today in Dorking, with dozens of pairs traversing their way through one of the nation’s most unique events. The 14th UK Wife Carrying Race sees two person teams, one carried and one doing the carrying, race 380 metres around the town over hay bails and while the crowd throws buckets of water at them.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

332K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy