ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'The Quarry' Gameplay Trailer Reveals How Skyler Gisondo and Siobhan Williams' Road Trip Become a Nightmare

By Ryan O'Rourke
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupermassive Games just dropped a 30-minute gameplay teaser for their upcoming game The Quarry, their official spiritual successor to the 2015 smash hit Until Dawn. Taking inspiration from all your classic horror slashers like Friday the 13th and Sleepaway Camp, the game follows a group of nine teenage camp counselors given...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Quarry' Trailer Reveals New Horror Title From Supermassive Games

Supermassive Games has revealed The Quarry, a spiritual successor to their breakout 2015 game Until Dawn. The reveal of the new horror adventure game comes with the announcement of the game's premise, release date, and cast, which includes many recognizable film actors. The Quarry is scheduled to release on June 10, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Until Dawn Developer Announces The Quarry With Teaser Trailer

Supermassive Games, the creators of the hit horror game Until Dawn and the more recent Dark Pictures Anthology series, announced a new game this week called The Quarry. The announcement came alongside a teaser trailer which showed off a brief look at the game and imagery reminiscent of slasher flicks and the horror stories Supermassive Games excels at. A full reveal of the game will take place on March 17th, the announcement said, with only these brief teasers shared ahead of that reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Hilariously Says Kevin Costner ‘Smells Like Baseball’

One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Song
Person
Ethan Suplee
Person
Evan Evagora
Person
Skyler Gisondo
Person
Halston Sage
Person
Lance Henriksen
Person
Ted Raimi
Person
Lin Shaye
Person
David Arquette
Person
Ariel Winter
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Reveals Something About Teeter Not Even Taylor Sheridan Knows

Jen Landon of Yellowstone has something about her character Teeter that not even Taylor Sheridan knows about. Really? Wait a minute. Sheridan is the guy who has put together this entire series. He’s also the mastermind behind all the storylines. Teeter has been a firebrand in the bunkhouse on Yellowstone. Landon plays her with a lot of energy and sometimes fun.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Gameplay#Video Game#Sleepaway Camp#Supermassive
Outsider.com

‘Outer Range’ Official Trailer Released: This New Prime Video Show Is Like ‘Yellowstone’ Meets ‘Twin Peaks’

Prime Video has released an official trailer for their new series “Outer Range” and it looks like it’s gearing up to be a wild, supernatural romp through rodeos, family ties, shady dealings, and mysterious strangers. We’re describing it as “Yellowstone” meets “Twin Peaks,” and after watching this trailer, I’d say that’s right on the money.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
MIX 108

‘The Offer’ Trailer Reveals How ‘The Godfather’ Got Made

The Godfather is one of American cinema's most iconic landmark films, and as it turns out, the road to making it is just as compelling. In a new trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ limited event series The Offer, we get to see the behind-the-scenes process behind the now-famous movie. Miles...
MOVIES
Collider

'Captive Audience' Trailer Reveals a Real-Life American Horror Story

Particularly in the streaming era, the true-crime model has expanded into a thriving avenue for media content. Providing shocking, stranger-than-fiction stories that practically demand you binge through them, it's easy to see why crime can pay for these eager-for-programming services. While Hulu's docuseries Captive Audience will fit comfortably into this expanding, unsettling subgenre of modern entertainment, the show's new trailer also promises an intriguing meta-commentary on the nature of true-crime media, and how the public's relationship to the cameras and the uncovering of horrible real crimes can later inspire terrible truths to follow. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and directed by Jessica Dimmock (The Pearl), Captive Audience should have no trouble finding a rabid audience of its own, but it might also make viewers question the very nature of the true-crime business — especially in today's ever-attentive age.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Staircase' Trailer Reveals Toni Collette and Colin Firth in the Infamous Roles of Kathleen and Michael Peterson

The Staircase was originally a true-crime docuseries on Netflix that captivated audiences and now the Colin Firth and Toni Collette led HBO Max series about the death of Kathleen Peterson and the trial that then happened and subsequent conviction of her husband Michael Peterson for her murder. We got our first trailer for the series today and while it is obviously different in tone from the docuseries, we do get a glimpse into the case that captivated audiences.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Everything We Know About the ‘Enchanted’ Sequel, ‘Disenchanted’: New Cast Members, Magical Filming Location and More

Oh, how strange a place to be. More than 14 years since Enchanted premiered, the live-action musical movie will return for a sequel titled Disenchanted. “Working again with Disney has been like coming home,” director Adam Shankman said in a press release in May 2021. “With Amy [Adams] and this extraordinary cast, Alan [Menken] and […]
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Hints Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony Was Filmed: ‘Make It Worth the Wait’

Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheConversationAU

Blair Witch, Cloverfield and Archive 81: horror's love affair with the 'found footage' technique

In 1999, the low-budget The Blair Witch Project changed the way horror film was shot with its use of “found footage”: a technique that up until then was largely seen in cult films. The innovative use of “real” footage created a trend that continues to influence film and TV, with Netflix capitalising on the attractions of found footage horror with its critically acclaimed Archive 81. Archive 81 pushes the style further, creating an innovative form that changes the use of found footage. The show is broad in its use of horror, the narrative covering a demonic cult, a...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy