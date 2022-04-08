COVID-19 Testing Clinics Available Throughout City

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – COVID-19 testing will be available at the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District, 1702 Horne Road, Mondays only, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This clinic is drive-thru only.

Registration is preferred but not required. Visit the City’s website at www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and click “COVID-19 TESTING Registration.”

Things to know about drive-thru testing sites:

Dates and times for drive-thru testing are subject to change based on the availability of supplies.

Test results are available within 24 to 48 hours.

Requests for hard copies of test results take 1 to 2 weeks to process.

CDC guidelines do not require test results to return to school or work.

If you test positive and are “up to date” on your COVID-19 vaccines, isolate for five days.

If you test positive and are unvaccinated, isolate for ten days.

In-Office Testing

Amistad Community Health Center, 1533 South Brownlee Boulevard, only Thursdays, 7:30 a.m.- 8:30 a.m., by appointment. To register online, visit www.amistadchc.com/covi19_vaccine/.

Amistad Community Health Center in Robstown, 814 East Main Avenue, only Tuesdays, 7:30 a.m.- 8:30 a.m., by appointment. To register online, visit www.amistadchc.com/covi19_vaccine/

The federal government announced every home in the U.S. can order four FREE at-home COVID-19 tests. Shipping is FREE, and tests will arrive within 7 to 12 days.

You can order your FREE tests by visiting www.covidtests.gov or https://special.usps.com/testkits.

If you test POSITIVE for COVID-19 with an at-home test, please report your results to the Corpus Christi- Nueces County Public Health District by going to www.cctexas.com and clicking on “Submit At-Home COVID-19 Test Results.”

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and www.nuecesknows.com.

You can also find updates on City social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc.