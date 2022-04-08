ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 JUCO Brian Moore Wants to Bring ‘New York Toughness’ to West Virginia

By Ethan Bock
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2022 JUCO guard Brian Moore told WV Sports Now that he wants to bring the New York toughness to West Virginia. Moore (6-foot-3) was offered by WVU’s coaching staff on Thursday afternoon. “I could bring that NYC toughness and leadership to West Virginia, along with what I...

The Spun

Breaking: Kentucky Basketball Freshman Announces Transfer

Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins has announced his decision to transfer after just one season in Lexington. The former four-star recruit took to Twitter to share his transfer portal decision on Thursday morning. “Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote. “This journey has been...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Rick Pitino Reacts To The Steve Lavin News

Once rivals in the NCAA Tournament and later the Big East, Rick Pitino and Steve Lavin both returned from self-imposed college basketball exile to take on the challenge of leading mid-major programs. With Lavin set to join San Diego this coming season, Pitino has some thoughts on the hire. Taking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A very early projection at North Carolina’s starting lineup in 2022-23

Despite falling short in the national championship game, the UNC basketball program accomplished a lot in Hubert Davis’ first season as head coach. The future is certainly bright for the program in Chapel Hill and this upcoming season will be one of the more anticipated in years. Especially if this group of Tar Heels do decide to run it back. While the title game loss was just a few days ago, it’s never too early to look ahead to next year. ESPN has the Tar Heels projected as a Top 5 team and that may very well be the case if they...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you are living in South Carolina or love to spend your vacations here, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses where you can enjoy a delicious dinner with your friends or family. While pretty much anybody can cook steak at home, it's great to just go out for a fancy dinner from time time. So whether you are looking for the perfect place for a dinner date or a special occasion or you just want to treat yourself or your loved one to a night out, here are the places we recommend you try:
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WOWK

Mountaineers back home, play host to No. 12 OSU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team is back home for more Big 12 Conference play, as No. 12 Oklahoma State travels to Morgantown on Friday, April 8. First serve against the Cowboys is set for 5 p.m. ET, at the Summit Tennis Academy. “It will be...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

No. 12 Oklahoma State dominates WVU tennis, 7-0

The No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowgirls dominated the WVU tennis team, annihilating the Mountaineers 7-0 at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown, W.Va. on Friday. The Mountaineers (7-14, 0-7 Big 12) continue to struggle mightily in Big 12 play, having not won a single match against any of their conference opponents. West Virginia has also been shut out in three of their last four matches.
MORGANTOWN, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Maryland player could bring much needed help to Penn State

Penn State head coach James Franklin has noted that the program could make better use of acquiring help through the NCAA transfer portal. This past year alone has seen the Nittany Lions add some help at a couple of key positions, wide receiver and offensive line, with additions through the transfer portal, and Franklin is hoping to find another success story at defensive end. A year after landing Arnold Ebiketie from the transfer portal, the search for his replacement could also come from the transfer portal and this one from a division rival. Last week saw Demeioun Robinson make a scheduled...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

