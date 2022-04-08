ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Joyce claims he has blueprint to beat Anthony Joshua and claims rival’s ‘weaknesses’ have been exposed

By Chisanga Malata
 2 days ago
JOE JOYCE reckons he's got the blueprint to beat Anthony Joshua tucked away in his locker.

Mandatory WBO heavyweight title challenger Joyce staked his case for a domestic dust-up with Joshua last month during the uncertainty over his former sparring partner's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Joe Joyce recently set his sights on a showdown with Anthony Joshua Credit: NEWS GROUP NEWSPAPERS LTD
The pair know each other very well after several hard sparring rounds
And The Juggernaught is confident he'd KO his former training partner Credit: PA

And having had the benefit of several hard rounds with AJ in the gym, the Juggernaught is confident he'd get the better of the former two-time unified heavyweight champion.

He said: "I have respect for him and what he's done.

"But once we get in that ring - I've seen everyone's strengths and weaknesses and how I can capitalise, and I know he's not got the best chin.

"Once he gets hit he does get in trouble. He has improved in some of his skills - but I don't think he fought the right fight against Usyk."

Joyce reckons the success of the poster boy of British boxing has been handed to him on a platter.

He continued: "I think he's been very lucky with his career. Everything has gone so well for him but at a price.

That price, Joyce believes, are gaps in his skillset - which he reckons he can fully capitalise on.

The 36-year-old said: "He's had that steep rise but then a steep fall when he fought [Andy] Ruiz.

"People saw the gaps in him and have seen he's not an indestructible specimen.

'He's had endorsements, everything. That's his own work. He's fit the right package and presents a very corporate image.

"It's a benefit to him and he's capitalised on it. At the same time, he's put on this persona which may not be true to himself.

"I'll be going for the win - for the knockout."

Joyce is unlikely to get his hands on AJ anytime soon but is hopeful of one day sharing the ring with his former training partner.

He said: "Hopefully that fight get made and we don't get all the bulls**t around it. Let's get it on."

Joshua, 32, is currently gearing up for a high-stakes rematch with unified heavyweight champ Usyk - which is set to land in Saudi Arabia.

Joyce, meanwhile, is currently in advanced talks to face former WBO champ Joseph Parker.

