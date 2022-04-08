ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'We want to talk about war and peace with these matches': Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk to play four charity games against European sides - with the proceeds going to those suffering after Russia's invasion of the country

By Reuters, Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Shakhtar Donetsk will play European clubs in four charity matches with the proceeds going towards aid for people in Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian club said on Friday.

The Ukrainian Premier League side have not played since Russia invaded the country in February.

The first charity match is against Greek side Olympiacos in Athens on Saturday, followed by games against Polish outfit Lechia Gdansk on April 14, Turkish giants Fenerbahce on April 19 and Croatian side Hajduk Split on May 1.

'We want to talk about war and peace in Ukraine through these matches. About the terrible war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine, about the suffering and destruction that this war brought to our country,' Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin said.

'About peace and the need to end this madness, return to normal life and rebuild the country. Our messages are simple: stop war in Ukraine and football for peace: that says it all.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3K0a_0f3gdrLg00
Ukrainian Premier League side Shakhtar Donetsk (pictured) will play four charity matches against European teams to raise money for those affected by Russia's invasion of the country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEqoJ_0f3gdrLg00
Club CEO Sergei Palkin (above) said: 'We want to talk about war and peace with these matches'

Russia's invasion of its neighbouring country has had huge implications for Russian, Ukrainian, and European sports teams and players.

A Ukrainian football team played in a competitive match for the first time since Russia invaded the country on Thursday when Dynamo Kyiv's under-19 side played Sporting Lisbon in the last-16 of the UEFA Youth League in Bucharest.

The Dynamo players took to the field draped in the Ukrainian flag, with the blue and yellow colours also prominent in the stands at the Giulesti Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cS6t_0f3gdrLg00
The brutal conflict in Ukraine, which has now lasted 42 days, has had big implications for sport

A minute of silence was held ahead of kick-off to honour the victims of the brutal conflict in Ukraine, which has now lasted 42 days.

Football has ground to a halt in Ukraine since the invasion began with the Premier League and other domestic competitions suspended indefinitely in mid-season.

The Ukrainian national team's World Cup qualifying play-off against Scotland was postponed from March until June as a result of the war.

