ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CAUGHT ON CAM: Bear smashes through windshield of SUV

WBTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thieves rigged the pumps, making them read improperly. Uptown to feature several events this weekend, including Hornets, Charlotte FC. After two...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Smash-and-grab robbery of California jewelry store caught on cam

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A jewelry store in California was hit in a smash-and-grab robbery Tuesday, and police are searching for five suspects. The robbery occurred at about 2 p.m. at Luxury Jewels in Beverly Hills. The suspects shattered the front windows with sledgehammers and fled the scene...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Gunman Fires Shots Into Parked Car, Kills Driver

Philadelphia police announced a $20,000 reward as they released surveillance video over the weekend that they say shows two men wanted in the killing of a driver shot while sitting in his parked car outside of a city recreation center earlier this month. Police officers rushed to a parking lot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Blowing Rock, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
WKRC

Caught on cam: Delivery driver rescues child in crash

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WKRC/WCSC/CNN Newsource) - A FedEx driver in South Carolina was able to save a child from a car accident. The heroic rescue was caught on camera. It was around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, and delivery driver Damien Rose was heading to clock out when something caught his attention.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WBTV

Hunters find body of unidentified man in eastern Rowan County field

North Carolina, Kansas governors make bet ahead of national championship game. Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted Monday afternoon that he has agreed to a friendly wager with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. Multiple rounds of rain lead to multiple First Alerts this week. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Tonight will feature partly cloudy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Suv#Windshield#Hornets#Charlotte Fc#Covid#Shell
WRAL

Ring doorbell cam shows pigs fight off bear

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Ring doorbell camera catch a lot of chaos but this might be a first - the confrontation between a bear and two pet pigs in Connecticut that you just have to see.
ANIMALS
CBS New York

Caught on video: Burglar smashes into Harlem steakhouse

NEW YORK -- A well known Harlem steakhouse was targeted by a burglar who seemed to know his way around. The break-in was caught on camera early Monday morning at The Cecil Steakhouse on 118th Street. The owner said around 12:15 a.m., two employees were cleaning downstairs while listening to music and didn't hear a brick shatter a window. "He basically went through all the different cash drawers, and he also knew where the cash for the day is stored, and he did away with that," owner Raphael Benavides said. As for the damage left behind, plywood will remain in the window for at least two weeks until a replacement arrives. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Soccer fields destroyed by motorists in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The soccer fields at New Centre Park in Clover, S.C. were destroyed by vandals Tuesday night after they appeared to drive a vehicle across the wet fields. Witnesses helped police arrest the people responsible, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Clover. Local...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WIFR

Driver crawls through windshield to exit garbage truck in rollover accident

NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders say when they arrived on scene, they found the driver of a garbage truck stuck inside the vehicle while it was turned on its side. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18, New Milford and Blackhawk Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of Baxter Rd. and 11th St. for a reported garbage truck on its side blocking traffic.
ROCKFORD, IL
13 WHAM

Boy, 14, caught driving SUV stolen during carjacking in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A 14-year-old led police on a foot chase after a traffic stop. Rochester Police say they attempted to pull over an SUV just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the city's west side. The SUV, which was being operated by an Uber driver, had been forcibly stolen from East Main Street near North Goodman Street on March 17.
ROCHESTER, NY
NJ.com

SUV crashes through glass front of furniture store

No injuries were reported when an SUV plowed through the glass front of a furniture store in Bergen County over the weekend, authorities said on Monday. The vehicle crashed about 8:30 p.m. Saturday into the front of the Prestige Furniture store in the Elmwood Park Shopping Center off Route 4, according to police Chief Michael Foligno.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy