Two Buckeye Career Center students were recently honored for their commitment to joining the U.S. Military. Seniors Taylor Deardorff and Abraham Garcia Garcia attended the 5th annual All-Ohio U.S. Armed Forces Career Commitment Celebration on March 9, 2022 in Columbus. The event is organized yearly by the Ohio Department of Education and featured guest speaker, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and included over 300 students from across the state. Each was asked to sign a commitment letter and received red, white, and blue cords.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO