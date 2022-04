It’s a long haul from Swansea to South of the Border. Just putting that sentence on paper brings back memories of sore backs and leg cramps. That South Carolina destination was usually a 16-hour daily marathon from our home, under most favorable traffic conditions. Anyone who has made that trip is usually tired of those repetitive signs, which seem to appear every few miles. "SOUTH OF THE BORDER: ONLY 9500 MILES AHEAD."

SWANSEA, MA ・ 28 DAYS AGO