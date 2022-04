Money talks, but for some employees, it isn't everything. In fact, some workers would be willing to take pay cuts for certain jobs that allow them career mobility. That's according to LinkedIn's most recent Workplace Confidence Survey, which polled about 5,000 workers in March. The survey shows that 40 percent of Gen Z employees would be most willing to take a pay cut of up to 5 percent of their current salary for a role that offered them a better chance of career growth--compared to 26 percent of the overall workforce.

