TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing a victim’s credit cards and spending thousands of dollars in purchases and cryptocurrency, authorities said. Austin Matthew Brooks, 31, of Tampa, was arrested Thursday and charged with the exploitation of a disabled adult, grand theft third degree ($10,000-$20,000), and possession of a controlled substance, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

TAMPA, FL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO