Florida State

Walmart Health's Florida centers will be the first to use Epic

By Kat Jercich
Healthcare IT News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart Health announced this week that it would open its first centers in the state of Florida over the next few months. The five Walmart Health locations in North and Central Florida will also be the first to use Epic technology, said the company. "Two years after the launch...

www.healthcareitnews.com

WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
SFGate

Walmart distribution center resumes operations after fire

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Walmart has resumed operations at one of two warehouse distribution centers near Indianapolis following a fire at the other one adjacent to it, the company said Monday. The fire occurred Wednesday at the Walmart Distribution Center and eCommerce Fulfillment Center IND1 in Plainfield. Firefighters were...
PLAINFIELD, IN
The Associated Press

Compassionate Job Seekers Wanted: Comfort Keepers® Invests in Meaningful Opportunities for Caregivers, Seniors and Their Families

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2022-- For the more than 4.3 million workers who quit their jobs as part of The Great Resignation, as reported by The Labor Department, Comfort Keepers, a leading provider of uplifting in-home care for seniors or adults who need assistance, may have just the rewarding career many of them are looking for.
ECONOMY
Stateline

As Nurses Quit, States Seek to Train More

Under pressure from short-staffed hospitals and burned-out nurses, lawmakers in several states recently passed bills designed to expand nursing schools. For more than two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed both the importance of nurses and strain on the workforce. Hospitals, long-term care centers and even K-12 schools have been so short-staffed in recent months that they’ve had to cancel procedures, delay moving patients into inpatient beds or reduce other services. This legislative season, that sense of crisis has powered bipartisan efforts to increase nurse training and licensure.
INDIANA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon seeks physician leader

Amazon Web Services recently posted a job listing for a physician lead on its healthcare industry team. The listing, posted March 14, calls for a "talented physician leader with a broad set of healthcare experience including analytics, telemedicine and medical imaging." The physician lead will engage with key leaders from...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Mother duck hatches eggs at Florida hospital's maternity center

March 25 (UPI) -- A Florida hospital's labor and delivery center welcomed an unusual "delivery" when a mother duck hatched her eggs in the facility's courtyard. Beaches OBGYN, the labor and delivery center at Baptist Medical Center Beaches in Jacksonville Beach, said in a Facebook post that staff escorted the mother duck and her 10 ducklings through the building after the eggs hatched in the delivery center's fenced-in courtyard.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
US News and World Report

Nursing Home Requirements: Who’s Eligible?

Learn from these experts about what’s needed for admissions into nursing homes. While assisted living facilities can help family members maintain a certain level of independence, it sometimes may not be enough support. Declining health or a major crisis like a debilitating stroke or serious fall may require rehabilitation or around-the-clock care from trained staff at nursing homes.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Fast Company

How companies can support women with childcare initiatives

“Before the pandemic, I used to go into a panic whenever I woke up to an email from my kids’ school saying they were closed for a snow day,” said Marianna, a mother of three kids under the age of nine. “I’d get such a pit in my stomach knowing that my entire workday would be lost and that my boss who has no kids and likes to call mine ‘rug rats’ would definitely not understand. I laugh about that now because 2020 was like the longest snow day from hell.” If the pandemic showed us anything, it’s that the availability of childcare dictates women’s ability to work and, in the longer term, to stay in the workforce at all. When care centers and schools closed, forcing millions of women to leave the workforce because they relied on those resources or employed caregivers who in turn relied on these resources for their own children it became crystal clear that access to childcare is a key component to the future of work. Bottom line: Without affordable, reliable, quality childcare, we cannot work. Our livelihood literally depends on this.
Inc.com

New Tech and Staffing Solutions that are Transforming the Healthcare Industry

The last two years have been exciting for my company, Zen Media, in a lot of ways, but one of the biggest wins for my staff was medical insurance. We've improved our benefit offerings to include health insurance options that will ensure that the team--and their families--are taken care of. It was a big win and a necessary one, especially in the face of ongoing Covid-19 variants. And yet, even with great benefits, there is still a feeling of discontent when we talk about healthcare.
TECHNOLOGY
American Council on Science and Health

The Changing Location of Medical Care

Emergency departments experienced a 30% decrease in overall use between 2019 and 2020, but they were not alone. Declines were seen in retail clinics, urgent care centers, and physician offices. Where did all those patients go?. I have one word for you, telehealth. Remote care, motivated by an infectious disease,...
RETAIL

