Impact of wait times on late postprocedural mortality after successful transcatheter aortic valve replacement

By Vincent Roule
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Wait times are associated with mortality on waiting list for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Whether longer wait times are associated with long term mortality after successful TAVR remains unassessed. Consecutive patients successfully treated with elective TAVR in our center between January 2013 and August 2019 were included. The primary end...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Author Correction: Pre-operative iron increases haemoglobin concentration before abdominal surgery: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05283-y, published online 09 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Discussion section,. "As we have previously commented in relation to the PREVENTT trial25, this might lead to statistical underpowering of these trials in the evaluation of the effect of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Retraction Note: HMGB1 Facilitated Macrophage Reprogramming towards a Proinflammatory M1-like Phenotype in Experimental Autoimmune Myocarditis Development

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21884, published online 22 February 2016. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, the Authors informed the journal that Fig.Â 4 contained incorrectly reported results, and the images in Fig.Â 5 had been published elsewhere. In addition, concerns were raised regarding partial overlap in the flow cytometry plots in Fig.Â 2F (HMGB1 and HMGB1"‰+"‰anti-TLR4 groups). The Authors are unable to provide raw data used to produce the figures, and therefore retract this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genome sequencing of Prototheca zopfiiÂ genotypes 1 and 2 provides evidence of a severe reduction in organellar genomes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-32992-0, published online 02 October 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Materials and Methods section where the donation of the P. zopfii genotype 2 (SAG 2021) was incorrectly attributed to Dr. Jagielski, University of Warsaw (Poland). In the Materials and Methods...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: The AUTOTAC chemical biology platform for targeted protein degradation via the autophagy-lysosome system

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28520-4, published online 16 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 8th author Srinivasrao Ganipisetti, who is from the University of Louisville. Consequently, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Competing Interests section, which now reads as follows: 'Seoul National University and AUTOTAC Bio, Inc. have filed patent applications (C.H.J., H.Y.K., M.J.L., A.J.H., S.G., J.E.N., H.T.K., and Y.T.K.; US 17/262,157 undergoing continuation-in-part, PCT/KR2019/009205 under examination; proof-of-concept AUTOTAC platform) based on the results of this study. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.' Additionally, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Author Contributions, and the corrected sentence reads as follows: 'ATLs binding the p62-ZZ domain were synthesized and modeled by S.G., K.Y.K., J.E.N., and H.T.K.' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
#Aortic Stenosis#Aortic Valve Replacement#Reproduction#Tavr#Sts
Nature.com

Gemcitabine and cisplatin plus immunotherapy in advanced biliary tract cancer: a phase II study

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The prognosis for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer is poor, and there is hope that combinations of chemotherapy and immunotherapy could improve outcomes. In a phase II study (NCT03046862), researchers assessed the first-line use of gemcitabine and cisplatin (the standard-of-care chemotherapy) plus durvalumab, with or without tremelimumab, in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer. Durvalumab is an anti-PDL1 antibody, and tremelimumab is an anti-CTLA4 antibody. In this single-centre study, 128 patients were enrolled to one of three combination regimens, and 66% of 124 patients evaluable for tumour response had an objective response. There were no unexpected safety events. Gemcitabine and cisplatin plus durvalumab are currently being assessed as first-line treatment in advanced biliary tract cancer in a phase III study (NCT03875235).
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Q&A: Thoracic aortic aneurysms

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My friend was diagnosed with a thoracic aortic aneurysm. What causes this type of aneurysm, and how fast does it grow? Also, how are thoracic aortic aneurysms treated?. ANSWER: A thoracic aortic aneurysm occurs when one or more areas along the wall of the aorta—the body's largest...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Adaptive changes to oxidative stress in schizophrenia

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. Cuenod M, Steullet P, Cabungcal J-H, Dwir D, Khadimallah I, Klauser P,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative transcriptome analysis reveals differentially expressed genes related to the tissue-specific accumulation of anthocyanins in pericarp and aleurone layer for maize

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-37697-y, published online 21 February 2019. This Article contains errors. The Article states throughout that the gene GRMZM2G089528 is annotated as flavonoid 3', 5'-hydroxylase or one of members of CYP706A protein. It should state that the gene GRMZM2G089528 is annotated as predicted flavonoid 3', 5'-hydroxylase or one of members of CYP706A protein.
WILDLIFE
Health
Nature.com

Toripalimab and chemotherapy in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Toripalimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody to PD1. In a phase III trial, 514 patients with treatment-naive, advanced oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma from 72 centres in China were randomized to receive toripalimab or placebo, plus a chemotherapy regimen (paclitaxel plus cisplatin). The toripalimab group had a significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with the placebo group (HR 0.58; 95% CI 0.46"“0.74; P"‰<"‰0.0001). At interim analysis, overall survival was also significantly improved in the toripalimab group. The groups had comparable levels of severe treatment-related adverse effects (NCT03829969).
CANCER
Nature.com

Boosting dendritic cell nanovaccines

A preclinical study reports a platform for the generation of dendritic cell-derived nanovesicles with enhanced immunostimulatory function, which demonstrate promising antitumoural activity in mouse models and might overcome some of the shortcomings of early-generation dendritic cell nanovaccines. While multiple clinical trials have demonstrated the safety and immunogenicity of vaccines based...
CANCER
Nature.com

On cell loss in Parkinson's disease, and the citations that followed

Writ large, Parkinson's disease (PD) is caused by the dysfunction and subsequent loss of several neuronal populations, notably dopamine neurons of the Substantia Nigra pars compacta (SNpc). Identifying the neurochemical and neuroanatomical identity of these neuronal populations-as well as the temporal order of their degeneration-is fundamental to understanding this disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The long reach of dipoles

Over several decades, FrÃ¶hlich's research explored the consequences of quantum coherence in many settings, including biology. In several speculative papers in the 1970s, he noted that biological cells and tissues have remarkable dielectric properties, sustaining strong electric fields, in particular, across cell membranes. In principle, he suggested, a cell driven away from equilibrium by some continuous source of energy would likely contain coherent electric fields able to support the existence of long-range order. Formally, he demonstrated how a collection of vibrational oscillators, driven away from thermal equilibrium, could enter a state possessing coherent order not completely unlike that of a Bose"“Einstein condensate.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Correction: Tracking daratumumab clearance using mass spectrometry: implications on M protein monitoring and reusing daratumumab

Correction to: Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01501-0, published online 29 January 2022. We noted a mistake in the Introduction section in the following sentence: "and ability to differentiate therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins based on unique retention time and mass". The use of mass and retention time is actually not true for the MALDI method. We would like to correct this sentence and replace it with: "with ability to aid in differentiating therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins on the basis of mass to charge".
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long-term physical therapy for neuropathic pain after cervical spinal cord injury and resting state electroencephalography: a case report

Neuropathic pain after spinal cord injury is difficult to treat, and it is associated with abnormalities in the function of the thalamus-to-cortex neural circuitry. Aerobic exercise provides immediate improvement in neuropathic pain and is associated with abnormal resting electroencephalography (EEG) findings in patients with spinal cord injury. This study aimed to investigate whether physical therapy, including walking, can improve neuropathic pain and EEG peak alpha frequency (PAF) in the long term in a patient with cervical spinal cord injury.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Infective hyperammonaemic encephalopathy after allogeneic stem cell transplant

Currently allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AlloHSCT) is the only curative therapy for primary myelofibrosis (PMF), but the inherent risks include a transplant-related mortality of 20%. Ultimately 20% of patients die from infection secondary to ongoing immunosuppression and potentially due to a greater incidence of poor graft function and failure [1].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Metabolomic profiling of adrenal function in asthma

Inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) treatment is used to effectively manage moderate to severe asthma. Multiple studies have raised concerns over adrenal suppression with ICS use, with conflicting findings. A new study in Nature Medicine investigated this issue in individuals with prevalent asthma by using large-scale metabolomic profiling of plasma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Longitudinal in-vivo quantification of tumour microvascular heterogeneity by optical coherence angiography in pre-clinical radiation therapy

Stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) is an emerging cancer treatment due to its logistical and potential therapeutic benefits as compared to conventional radiotherapy. However, its mechanism of action is yet to be fully understood, likely involving the ablation of tumour microvasculature by higher doses per fraction used in SBRT. In this study, we hypothesized that longitudinal imaging and quantification of the vascular architecture may elucidate the relationship between the microvasculature and tumour response kinetics. Pancreatic human tumour xenografts were thus irradiated with single doses of \(10\), \(20\) and \(30\)Â Gy to simulate the first fraction of a SBRT protocol. Tumour microvascular changes were monitored with optical coherence angiography for up to \(8\) weeks following irradiation. The temporal kinetics of two microvascular architectural metrics were studied as a function of time and dose: the diffusion-limited fraction, representing poorly vascularized tissue \(>150\) Î¼mÂ from the nearest detected vessel, and the vascular distribution convexity index, a measure of vessel aggregation at short distances. These biological metrics allowed for dose dependent temporal evaluation of tissue (re)vascularization and vessel aggregation after radiotherapy, showing promise for determining the SBRT dose"“response relationship.
CANCER
Nature.com

On the use of preclinical imaging to explore the principles of brain function in rodent models and their relevance for illnesses of the human mind

We recently published in Translational Psychiatry an article that examine the strategies for evaluating brain function at the whole-brain level [1]. In this review, we covered several methods, from functional MRI to functional ultrasound to calcium imaging. For each technique, we wrote a brief history of its development, the physical notion, some key applications, its potentials, and its limitations. We concluded that methods for imaging the rodent brain at the network level are growing and will advance our understanding of brain function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Telomere length was associated with grade and pathological features of meningioma

Telomeres are tandem repeats of the TTAGGG sequence at chromosomal ends and afford protection against chromosomal instability. To investigate the contribution of telomere dysfunction in meningiomas, here we estimate the associations between telomere length, tumor grade, and proliferation index in a series of 14 archived samples, using quantitative-fluorescence in situ hybridization, Ki67 immunostaining, and pathological analysis. The number of mitoses per 10 high-power fields (HPF) and Ki67 index was higher in grade III cases than in grade I or grade II cases. Telomere length was negatively associated with both the number of mitoses/10HPF and Ki67 index. Meningioma cases with atypical mitosis, a morphological marker of chromosomal instability, exhibited shortened telomeres. Among telomere-shortened meningioma cases, 40% were grade I, 20% were grade II, and 100% were grade III. In grade I or II meningiomas, shortened telomeres lacked high proliferation activity and atypical mitosis. In conclusion, telomere shortening might be pivotal in the development of high-grade meningioma. Analysis of telomere length might be a selective marker for meningiomas with high-grade malignant potential.
CANCER

