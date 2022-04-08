ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Goldman conviction is partial justice for 1MDB

By Gina Chon
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBNd8_0f3gSyLS00
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng and his lawyer Marc Agnifilo leave the federal court in New York, U.S., May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A decade after Goldman Sachs (GS.N) helped 1MDB raise billions of dollars, one of its former employees has been brought to justice for the fraud. A U.S. jury on Friday found banker Roger Ng read more guilty in the $4.5 billion bribery plot involving Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund. But his ex-boss, who played a bigger role, may get a lesser penalty while the Wall Street firm got off with $5 billion in fines. It’s only a partial redress.

The 1MDB scandal, one of the biggest cases of overseas corruption, ensnared top government and bank officials alike. Goldman raised $6.5 billion for 1MDB through bond sales, receiving $600 million for its services. About $4.5 billion was misappropriated from the fund and allegedly doled out to government officials, including ex-Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, spent on items including a super-yacht and financing “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

Yet Ng, Goldman’s former top banker in Malaysia, will likely be the only one who faces judgment in an American court. He was accused of receiving $35 million in illicit funds and faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years for three counts of conspiring to launder money and violating anti-corruption laws.

Others who played bigger roles in the scheme face lighter penalties. Tim Leissner, Goldman’s former chairman in southeast Asia, testified against Ng, saying the pair lied to bank executives and others to hide the kickbacks, including the involvement of Malaysian financier Jho Low, the only other person charged by the United States. Leissner, who pleaded guilty in 2018 and forfeited $44 million, faces one less charge than Ng and could receive leniency for his assistance. Low is still a fugitive.

Ng’s trial largely endorsed Goldman’s claims that the fraud was the work of a few bad actors inside the bank. However, the scandal exposed embarrassing lapses in its controls. Compliance and other officials flagged Low’s role in vain. The bank got away with a stiff penalty and a guilty plea by its Malaysian unit. In 2020, the bank asked current and past executives, including former boss Lloyd Blankfein, to give back $174 million in compensation.

Prosecutors said during the Ng trial that the scheme hurt the Malaysian people and is deeply unfair to those who play by the rules. It’s a common refrain following banking scandals. But top-level executives are rarely held accountable. The 1MDB conviction is another imperfect deterrent for future miscreants.

Follow @GinaChon on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- A federal U.S. jury on April 8 found Roger Ng, the former top banker for Goldman Sachs in Malaysia, guilty of conspiring to launder money and violating anti-corruption laws linked to the country’s sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

- Ng was accused of receiving $35 million in illegal kickbacks and helping his ex-boss, Tim Leissner, embezzle money and bribe officials as part of $4.5 billion that was misappropriated from 1MDB and diverted to government officials, bankers and others. Ng pleaded not guilty.

- Goldman in 2020 paid about $5 billion in global penalties and its Malaysian unit pleaded guilty in a U.S. Justice Department case. Leissner, the bank’s former chairman of Southeast Asia, pleaded guilty in 2018, forfeited $44 million and is cooperating with prosecutors, including testifying against Ng.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Jho Low Got $1.42 Billion From Goldman 1MDB Deals, FBI Says (2)

Fugitive financier Jho Low , the alleged mastermind of the 1MDB scandal , stole $1.42 billion from three bond transactions that. arranged for the Malaysian wealth fund, an FBI agent who traced the funds testified. Federal Bureau of Investigation. agent Eric Van Dorn took the stand Monday at the trial...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jho Low
Person
Najib Razak
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Ringer

Could Putin’s War Crash the U.S. Economy?

Economic crises are piling up. U.S. inflation was surging before Russia invaded Ukraine. Since the war began, commodity prices have spiked, with gas screaming toward $5 a gallon. And now China is facing a new COVID wave. What is happening, and how will it end? Jason Furman, chief economic adviser to the Obama administration and professor of economics at Harvard University, is back on the pod to answer our burning economic questions, like, “Are we headed back to the 1970s?”
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Bank of America: coming “recession shock” possible boon for crypto

The macroeconomic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, Bank of America strategists warned in a weekly research note, Reuters reports. Bank of America chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett wrote, in a note...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Wealth Fund#U S Justice Department#Corruption#Bribery#Ex Malaysian#Ng#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Axios

Saudi Arabia mull oil sales in Chinese yuan

The crushing sanctions levied on Russia by the U.S. showed the power of the dollar — and that may drive efforts to avoid using the greenback. Case in point: Saudi Arabia is in talks with China about accepting Chinese currency in exchange for oil, the WSJ reports. Why it...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Sri Lanka heads to IMF to end economic crisis, president says

COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka will work with the International Monetary Fund to help solve the country’s economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday, setting a target of cutting its trade deficit by about 14% this year. The Indian Ocean nation’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen 70% in the...
WORLD
bloomberglaw.com

Russia’s War Lifts Default Risk for Distressed Economies (1)

Debt markets in some of the world’s most vulnerable nations are flashing warning signals as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine heaps extra stress on fragile economies. Worries over whether Russia would deliver on its interest payments this month are leading investors to consider who else is at risk of failing to pay. That’s pushed up the.
WORLD
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
Reuters

Reuters

399K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy