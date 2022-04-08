Boat Show 2022 Friday Morning | April 8, 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College announced the return of the CFCC Riverfront Boat Show. The show will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on the Cape Fear riverfront on Water St. (between the Hotel Ballast and Coastline Convention Center).
UPDATE (1:09 p.m.): Event organizers said Friday afternoon that The Wharf Boat and Yacht Show will not open Friday. Instead, the event will kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. Organizers said rain from the day’s severe weather flooded the marina lawn. GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wharf Boat and Yacht Show will be delayed […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Boat Show on the Bay will return to Mobile starting April 1 at the USS Alabama Battleship in Mobile. The three-day event features over 100 vendors and 10 dealers, according to the event website. The event will also showcase live performances from: Wes Loper Bruce Smelley Markus Fox The Velcro […]
CLEVELAND — Captain Jeanette Lloyd says a GPS chart plotter is becoming common on modern boats, which are being showcased at the Cleveland Boat Show. “Most of the new boats will be equipped with a chart plotter," Lloyd said. Lloyd said that there’s been a boating boom since the...
If you’re thinking about buying a boat, this may be the right time to do it! The Wharf Boat & Yacht Show will be in Orange Beach March 18-20, 2022. Organizers say more than $100 million in boats and marine products will be on display. You can check out 120+ exhibiting companies with boats and yachts in the water and on land.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Boat Show is back. The 2022 show is among the first to return to the I-X Center since before the pandemic. Whether you’re in the market for a new boat or just want to fantasize about owning a boat, this is the show for you.
MILFORD — Residents have the opportunity to learn safe boating techniques next month. A BOAT AMERICA class, which includes a proctored test, will be held at U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla on April 23. The session starts at 8 a.m. at its Training Center located at 1 Helwig St., Milford.
