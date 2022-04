On Thursday, Bakersfield College offers the latest event in its 2021- 2022 Distinguished Speaker Series with novelist and poet Erika L. Sanchez. Also known as a feminist and cheerleader for young women everywhere, Sanchez is the author of the 2017 New York Times bestselling young adult novel, "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter," which was a finalist for the National Book Award, and the acclaimed debut poetry collection, "Lessons in Expulsion," which The Washington Post called "a fierce, assertive debut."

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO