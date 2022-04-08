ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman accused of using cat to batter girlfriend

By Athina Morris, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida woman was arrested for domestic battery after she allegedly scratched her girlfriend in the face with the couple’s cat, according to an affidavit.

Police said things escalated after Susan Freudenthal, 53, and her girlfriend got into an argument at a home in Largo.

According to the report, Freudenthal took their cat, held it up to her girlfriend’s face and “swore on the animal’s life that she was not cheating.”

The animal was in distress and scratched her girlfriend, the affidavit said. The woman had multiple lacerations on her face, according to the report.

Police went to the home and arrested Freudenthal for domestic battery.

“Upon taking the defendant into custody, she said that she was the true victim,” the affidavit said. “The defendant was polite and compliant.”

Freudenthal was released on her own recognizance. Online jail records show it was her second arrest for domestic battery since March 2021.

