ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

A Piece of Million Dollar JFK History is Up for Sale in Boston

By Jolana Miller
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. You can own a piece of Boston history and actually live in it! John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home is...

wblm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

John F. Kennedy’s grandfather and former Boston Mayor ‘Honey Fitz’s’ home for sale in Massachusetts (photos)

A home belonging to Boston mayor and John F. Kennedy’s grandfather John Francis Fitzgerald is for sale in Dorchester. Nicknamed “Honey Fitz,” the former mayor was “said to have had the most political influence over JFK,” Jim Roberts, the supervisory park ranger of the JFK National Historic Site in Brookline, told Boston.com. He also helped save JFK’s life by pulling some strings to get his grandson into Boston City Hospital, the areas best hospital, after getting scarlet fever at the age of 2, the outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
Upworthy

Elderly 'Up' homeowner turned down million-dollar offer, forced mall to build around her home

In 2006, Edith Macefield became a local hero after refusing to bow before corporate power. Today, she lives in a home in Seattle, Washington, surrounded by a mall on three sides. Macefield, who was 84 then, was living in her modest farmhouse when she was approached by people who wanted to build a new mall where her house stood along with that of a few others adjacent to hers. She had bought the property for $3,750 in 1952 and lived there with her mother, Alice. At the time, she worked as a store manager at Spic 'N' Span Cleaners. In 2006, the house was 108 years old. Property developers were buying up properties in the area with the idea of building a mall at the location, reported Fox Business.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Real Estate
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
Ledger-Enquirer

Passengers stuck on JetBlue plane after jet bridge operator goes home in Massachusetts

A JetBlue plane full of passengers were left waiting in their seats for nearly an hour after their flight landed in Massachusetts. The person responsible for operating the jet bridge to let everyone into the airport went home sick, Boston 25 News reported. JetBlue Flight 676 arrived at Worcester Regional Airport just before 1 a.m. on March 15 after flying in from New York.
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#Compass Realty
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking Massachusetts Beaches

While the beaches in Massachusetts are no not as famous as the ones in Florida or in North Carolina, they sure are worth exploring. In fact, many prefer to spend their holiday in Massachusetts because it's less crowded than Florida, for example. On top of that, it can be a lot more cheaper. Whether you are one of the lucky people who actually live in Massachusetts or you simply enjoy spending your summer here, we have put together a list of 3 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks when it comes to wonderful beaches in Massachusetts:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy