Do you work to live or live to work? That's a question many millennials ask themselves these days as they try to figure out their priorities. But for some people, the working life chose them, especially the 101-year-old Hazel McCallion. She was the mayor of Mississauga from 1978 until 2014. She was a politician during a time when women weren't so prominent in the field and served as the mayor for 36 years.

