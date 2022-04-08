ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LeAnn Rimes Announces New Album, ‘god’s work,’ Featuring Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, and More

By Kathleen Nolan
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes has announced that her new studio album, god’s work, is set for release on September 16. Three years in the making, Rimes’ songwriting and vocal skills are put on full display in the 12-track, genre-bending album.

Her new single, “how much a heart can hold,” sets up the album perfectly with gorgeous piano backing and Rimes’ gentle but powerful vocals.

god’s work was written and produced by Rimes and her longtime friend and producer Darrell Brown. Described as “ethereal, rhythmic, and brutally honest,” fans can expect a wide range of songs that cover the ups, downs, and in-betweens of life.

“For me, god’s work was all about a journey of reclamation, where humanity meets spirit,” Rimes said. “The idea was to really dig into the duality of life, and I needed to be at the place I am in my life now in order to release this record whole-heartedly. It’s so empowering that I am finally there.”

With the creation of the album, Rimes was committed to supporting and uplifting her fellow women in music. The mixing, recording, and mastering of god’s work were all done by women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349Ajh_0f3gFbXa00
Photo courtesy of Norman Seeff

Rimes also revealed that god’s work includes a number of collaborations with other artists. Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, Ben Harper, Ledisi, Sheila E., and Robert Randolph are all featured on the album, giving each song a unique sound.

See the full track list below:

  1. spaceship
  2. the only (Ft. Ziggy Marley, Ledisi, and Ben Harper)
  3. awakening
  4. how much a heart can hold
  5. throw my arms around the world
  6. the wild (Ft. Sheila E. and Mickey Guyton)
  7. innocent
  8. god’s work (Ft. Robert Randolph, Mickey Guyton, and Tata Vega)
  9. something better’s coming
  10. imagined with love
  11. there will be a better day
  12. i do (Duet by Aloe Blacc and LeAnn Rimes)

When fans pre-order god’s work, they get access to three of the new songs, “throw my arms around the world,” “i do (Aloe Blacc and LeAnn Rimes duet),” and “how much a heart can hold.”

Rimes chose all-lowercase titles for the album, wanting fans to focus on the meaning of the songs rather than the capitalization of words. “If we’re arguing about why the ‘g’ is or isn’t capitalized, we’re missing the whole point,” she said. It’s so important for us to focus on the messages, rather than the nuances,” she said.

On April 14, Rimes will headline the CMT music series, CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends. The all-female lineup includes other powerhouse artists like Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and Brandy Clark. The special will celebrate both the album announcement and Rimes’ 25th anniversary as a recording artist.

In addition, Rimes announced that she will be kicking off her new tour, “the story… so far” in May. Featuring both her new music and classic hits from the last 25 years, fans have much to look forward to in Rimes’ performances.

god’s work is available for pre-order HERE and “how much a heart can hold” can be streamed HERE.

Tickets for “the story… so far” are available HERE.

May 13th – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Casino – The Fox Theater

May 14th – Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Resort & Casino – The Vine

May 19th – Fort Smith, AR – TempleLive

May 20th – Fort Worth, TX – Will Rogers Auditorium

May 21st – Oklahoma City, OK – Scissortail Park

May 25th – Milwaukee, WI – Potawatomi Casino – Northern Lights Theater

May 26th – Milwaukee, WI – Potawatomi Casino – Northern Lights Theater

June 10th – Sidney, ME – Snow Pond Center For The Arts

June 11th – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

June 23rd – Orange Park, FL – Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

June 24th – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

July 8th – Cincinnati, OH – Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Ballroom

July 9th – Charles Town, WV – Hollywood Casino Event Center

July 15th – Indianapolis, IN – Rock the Ruins at the Vogue Outdoors

July 16th – New Buffalo, MI – Four Winds Casino Resort – Silver Creek Event Center

July 22nd – Bend, OR – Athletic Club of Bend

July 23rd – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion

July 24th – San Francisco, CA – TBA

Photo courtesy of Norman Seeff

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Review; The Heart of the Night Relived at Last

Suffice it to say, absolute appreciation for Poco is long overdue. The recent passing of core members Rusty Young and Paul Cotton may have accelerated some interest, but the fact remains that their critical contribution to the core of Americana music overall has long been regarded as merely a footnote in the genre’s trajectory and tale of how it came of age. Yet given the fact that they, along with the Flying Burrito Brothers, the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, the Dillards, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, literally helped shape that style seems to suggest that in the larger scheme of things, their overall role has been negated to an inexcusable extent.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Will Rogers
Person
Aloe Blacc
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Sheila E.
Person
Brandy Clark
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Ziggy Marley
Person
Ben Harper
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir as fans notice the same thing

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit and people are still talking about the promotional photos for the event. The country music star thrilled fans last year when she announced tickets for had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media...
LAS VEGAS, NV
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back

Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […] The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Who Was ‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Married to Before Tim McGraw?

1883 star Faith Hill is married to fellow country superstar Tim McGraw. While the couple has been together since 1996, Hill was married to another man before that. At the very beginning of her music career, the singer was with Daniel Hill, an executive of a music publishing company. Finding common ground through being in the music industry, they stayed together through the release of her first album, Take Me as I Am.
HOME & GARDEN
KGUN 9

Reba McEntire And Her Son Danced To Her Song At His Wedding

The mother-son dance is a highlight at many weddings — maybe even more so when the mom in question is country music legend Reba McEntire. That was the case when McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, married Marissa Branch in a ceremony that took place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park. First, the happy couple exchanged their vows in a private, nighttime ceremony held in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. People magazine was on hand to capture the first photos released to the public of the newly married couple, who posed with McEntire and Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock.
THEATER & DANCE
musictimes.com

Taylor Hawkins Pain: Late Drummer ALMOST Left Foo Fighters Before Death Due to THIS

Taylor Hawkins almost spent his last years without Foo Fighters. Since 1997, Hawkins had been sharing his talent with Foo Fighters after officially replacing William Goldsmith who quit the band due to Dave Grohl's perfectionism. The late drummer himself experienced Grohl's attitude that it almost made him leave his post.
MUSIC
Q 96.1

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy