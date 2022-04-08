Street Sweeper is Coming to Westlake and Eagle Lake Area

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A water main break sent a powerful river of water gushing through streets in the Westlake District early Tuesday morning. The water main break occurred in the area of Beverly Boulevard and Belmont Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. March 22, 2022. (CBSLA) The water flowed for nearly two hours before Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews shut it off. It’s unclear if any buildings suffered damage. LADWP did not confirm how many customers were without water service, or what may have caused the break. On Monday morning, a water main break flooded a street in the Hollywood Hills, just off the 101 Freeway. LADWP said aging pipes built in the 1930s were to blame.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO