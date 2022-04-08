ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Dinos and Wine-os… We’ve got Roar & Pour tickets!

kmaj.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRoar & Pour Wine Fest is BACK and tickets are LIVE now! This year features the perfect pairing of dinos and wine….os! Stroll around...

www.kmaj.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
TRAVEL
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
TRAVEL
DoYouRemember?

The Popular Disney Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride Is Closed This Spring

One of Disneyland‘s most popular attractions is closed for the time being. On their official website, Disneyland in California announced that the Pirates of the Caribbean ride will be closed from March 14, 2022, until “early summer.” The Pirates of the Caribbean ride is one of the most beloved rides at both Disneyland and Disney World.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Food & Drinks
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back Something Some Felt Was Gone for Good

Some parts of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report World sit on the bleeding edge of technology. Certainly "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disney's Hollywood Studios and "Pandora: The World of Avatar" at Animal Kingdom bring theme-park visitors some amazing advancements in ride technology while offering fully immersive experiences.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinos#Topeka Zoo#Dog Day Afternoon#Food Drink#Wine Os#Roar Pour
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Adds Statement Estimating Guests Could Use Lightning Lane for ‘2 or 3’ Attractions Per Day

Walt Disney World has added a new statement to its webpage about Disney Genie+ estimating how often guests will be able to take advantage of the upcharge service each day. The new addition says, “On average, guests can enter 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day using the Lightning Lane entrance if the first selection is made early in the day.” Currently, no limits have been placed on how many standard Lightning Lane reservations can be booked in a day, though individual Lightning Lanes purchases for select high-demand attractions are restricted to two per guest per day. Guests can purchase the service and begin making reservations beginning at 7 AM on the day of their visit, while additional time slots can be booked once the first one is used or expires, or two hours after park opening or when the first reservations are made, whichever comes first.
TRAVEL
CinemaBlend

What It’s Really Like To Wear Those Furry Costumes As Disney World Characters (Hint: It’s Hot AF)

While Disney World and Disneyland are full of fun, memorable, and thrilling attractions. There may be no element inside the parks quite as important as character interactions. Disney Parks bring these popular characters to life in a way that’s difficult not to love, no matter how old you are. But while the Cast Members inside these costumes bring nothing but joy to the guests, wearing them can be a lot less fun, especially in the Florida heat.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tripsavvy.com

This Major Florida Theme Park Just Opened a Quiet Room for Travelers With Autism

From rip-roaring rollercoasters to candy floss and spinning teacups, visiting a theme park with children can create remarkable family memories. However, for parents of children with autism, extra planning and preparation are necessary. Now, one major amusement park is committing to making the theme park experience for those with autism a little easier.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Hogwarts Water Bottle Shines at Universal Studios Hollywood

We found this shiny Hogwarts crest water bottle at the Studio Store at Universal Studios Hollywood Upper Lot. This dark blue bottle features the Hogwarts crest in red and gold. The side of the bottle says “Hogwarts” in gold lettering. The four houses of Ravenclaw, Slytherin, Gryffindor, and...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy