Live with Kelly Heaton – Kelly shows off Circuit Garden and cool electronic/music/art projects @kelly_heaton @BilHerd

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of April 11 – 15, Jack breaks the dreaded news to his family. Read what happens and watch the preview below. After Phyllis and Jack confronted Diane in L.A. to find out what she wanted, she explained that what she wants is to reconnect with her son Kyle. Jack forbade it, but Phyllis convinced him that this was Diane, and she’d find a way to get to Kyle. Indeed, she already was able to get his phone number in Italy. Jack insisted she not reach out to their son, and let him break the news to him. However, it was up to Kyle if he would want to see her.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO