Live with Kelly Heaton – Kelly shows off Circuit Garden and cool electronic/music/art projects @kelly_heaton @BilHerd

Mostly known for their songs “Soft Spot” and “Wish You Were Gay,” Claud’s discography, while not expansive, encapsulates the wide emotional spectrum experienced by by young queer people. After becoming the first artist to sign to Phoebe Bridgers’ record label, Saddest Factory Records, in 2020, Claude has embarked on their first headlining tour since the release of their first album Super Monster in February 2021. Celebrating the record’s release nearly a year later, Claud delivered a performance with the expertise of a seasoned professional with a tightly run set, but with the sincerity and joy of an artist touring their first album, as they exuded giddiness throughout the show.
Comments / 0