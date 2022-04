Chipotle is offering reward members a free side or topping of Queso Blanco with the coupon code and entrée purchase on April 7 to celebrate National Burrito Day!. Use the code NBD2022 in the Chipotle app or chipotle.com for a free side or entree topping with the purchase of any regular entrée. There is a limit of 1 per transaction and it is not available to redeem in-restaurant.

