2 men wanted in smash-and-grab robbery at Kay Jewelers store in Westminster Mall

The public's help is needed to identify two men behind a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store at the Westminster Mall.

Police say two men walked into Kay Jewelers at the mall at about 4:50 p.m. Monday and used a sledgehammer to smash in the cases. The duo got got away with $200,000 worth of jewelry.

There were no reports of injuries.

Both suspects were described as Black males wearing face masks — one wore a puffy green jacket, black pants, gloves, and carried an orange backpack, while the second wore a black Puma hoodie and black Adidas-style pants. They left the scene in a gray, four-door sedan, possibly a 2020 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle is believed to be a rental vehicle with Texas license plate MXR5851.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the men can contact Detective M. Lopez at (714) 548-3773 or via email at mlopez@westminster-ca.gov.