Westminster, CA

2 men wanted in smash-and-grab robbery at Kay Jewelers store in Westminster Mall

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

The public's help is needed to identify two men behind a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store at the Westminster Mall.

Police say two men walked into Kay Jewelers at the mall at about 4:50 p.m. Monday and used a sledgehammer to smash in the cases. The duo got got away with $200,000 worth of jewelry.

There were no reports of injuries.

Both suspects were described as Black males wearing face masks — one wore a puffy green jacket, black pants, gloves, and carried an orange backpack, while the second wore a black Puma hoodie and black Adidas-style pants. They left the scene in a gray, four-door sedan, possibly a 2020 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle is believed to be a rental vehicle with Texas license plate MXR5851.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the men can contact Detective M. Lopez at (714) 548-3773 or via email at mlopez@westminster-ca.gov.

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Police arrest suspect in Montclair 7-Eleven robbery, pistol-whipping

A man has been arrested in connection to a violent robbery caught on surveillance camera that resulted in the clerk being pistol-whipped by a masked suspect in Montclair. Investigators were looking into whether it was the same person that robbed a Culver City convenience store last week. "I'm hoping they catch all the guys," said the clerk who was robbed while working at 7-Eleven. In a sarcastic Facebook post, the Montclair Police Department wrote: "Giovannie Ramirez (25, Fontana), who is on active parole, (shocking, we know!) was identified." Police said Ramirez is responsible for at least three other robberies in the Fontana area. He is currently being held without bail for violating felony parole. The victim who was pistol-whipped is now at home recovering with his family. 
MONTCLAIR, CA
Two Victims Stabbed On Vermont Avenue

LOS FELIZ — A man and a woman were stabbed in two separate incidents blocks apart on Vermont Avenue in Los Feliz on Wednesday, April 6, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. An investigation is underway to identify the suspect and to determine if the crimes are connected. At...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAPD arrests street robbery suspect, other suspects wanted

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested one of four suspected robbers who targeted victims in Los Angeles by following them to their home or business. One suspected robber was taken into custody in connection to these crimes, but the three others are still sought by police. Video shared by the Police Department showed one of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
