Mathematical Tools in Online Environments

A team of scientists has discovered how working memory is "formatted"—a finding that enhances our understanding of how visual memories are stored. "For decades researchers have wondered about the nature of the neural representations that support our working memory," explains Clayton Curtis, professor of psychology and neural science at New York University and the senior author of the paper, which appears in the journal Neuron. "In this study, we used both experimental and analytical techniques to reveal the format of working memory representations in the brain."
Comments / 0