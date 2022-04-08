ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Mathematical Tools in Online Environments

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning at 11 am on April 12th for...

blogs.tntech.edu

makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Online Tools to Remove Watermarks

There are a ridiculous number of images available on the internet for you to browse through, but many of them just aren’t quite what you’re looking for. Normally, if you wanted to remove an unwanted part of an image such as a watermark, you’d have to do it yourself using dedicated software.
Phys.org

Identifying the basic structure of the language of fungi

Andrew Adamatzk, a professor at the University of the West of England's Unconventional Computing Laboratory, UWE, in the U.K. has found that the electrical signal clusters sent by several types of fungi resemble human vocabularies. In his paper published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, he describes his analysis of electrical signals sent by several mushrooms.
Guitar World Magazine

Charting the evolution of solid-state and digital guitar amps – and the future of tubes

Non-tube amplification is nothing new. While the future for tube amps is far from certain, innovation in digital and solid-state designs is something to be excited about. Wars typically speed up developments in technology, and one goal throughout WWII was to find a replacement for the bulky, energy-hungry, fragile glass electron valve, more commonly known as the vacuum tube.
TechCrunch

Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. But Ford’s patent-pending system solves a crucial bottleneck in the production line by using robots to operate the 3D printers through the night without human interaction. The autonomous system marks the first...
SheKnows

This Cult-Favorite Swedish Cleaning Tool Is Good For The Environment & Comes In Tons of Pretty Colors

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is here, and while that means a lot of different things (gardening, sunshine, suncreen), for some of us it means that it is Spring cleaning season, the time to deep clean our homes from top to bottom. But it’s bad enough that some of the cleaning products we love aren’t exactly eco-friendly (though there are some hard-working green options out there), never mind that the number of sponges and paper towels we...
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence and robotics uncover hidden signatures of Parkinson's disease

A study published today in Nature Communications unveils a new platform for discovering cellular signatures of disease that integrates robotic systems for studying patient cells with artificial intelligence methods for image analysis. Using their automated cell culture platform, scientists at the NYSCF Research Institute collaborated with Google Research to successfully identify new cellular hallmarks of Parkinson's disease by creating and profiling over a million images of skin cells from a cohort of 91 patients and healthy controls.
natureworldnews.com

This "Impossible Chemistry" May Be the Key to Discovering the Origin of Life on Earth

Experiments reveal that metabolism may have started spontaneously on our primordial planet, prompting scientists to reconsider how they define life. Markus Ralser had no intention of researching the origins of life. His study focuses on how cells feed themselves and how these processes might go awry in stressed or diseased species. But, by chance, Ralser and his team uncovered a startling finding about a decade ago.
Phys.org

Team develops a universal AI algorithm for in-depth cleaning of single cell genomic data

Just as asking a single person about their health will provide tailored, personalized information impossible to glean from a large poll, an individual cell's genome or transcriptome can provide much more information about their place in living systems than sequencing a whole batch of cells. But until recent years, the technology didn't exist to get that high resolution genomic data—and until today, there wasn't a reliable way to ensure the high quality and usefulness of that data.
Interesting Engineering

Scientists create brain charts that show how the brain changes over a lifetime

For decades, growth charts have been used by pediatricians as reference tools. The charts allow health professionals to plot and measure a child’s height and weight from birth to young adulthood. The percentile scores they provide, especially across multiple visits, help doctors screen for conditions such as obesity or inadequate growth, which fall at the extremes of these scores.
Phys.org

New study reveals how intermolecular forces inform the design of smart materials

A recent study by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences redefines how liquids maintain their contact with solid surfaces—also known as wettability—from an intermolecular force perspective. The findings were published in Nano Research on Feb 8. Wettability is relevant to the design of materials because it determines...
makeuseof.com

8 Important Laws of Technology and Computing Explained

Certain laws define the way things work in every sphere of existence. The laws of physics, nature, mathematics, evolution, etc., all explain a range of phenomena in their respective fields. These laws might not necessarily bind you like the legal framework of governments because they're not policies. Instead, they can...
MedicalXpress

Scientists unveil the format of working memory

A team of scientists has discovered how working memory is "formatted"—a finding that enhances our understanding of how visual memories are stored. "For decades researchers have wondered about the nature of the neural representations that support our working memory," explains Clayton Curtis, professor of psychology and neural science at New York University and the senior author of the paper, which appears in the journal Neuron. "In this study, we used both experimental and analytical techniques to reveal the format of working memory representations in the brain."
hackernoon.com

Optical Character Recognition Algorithms Can Redefine Business Processes

Optical character recognition (OCR) technology can help businesses solve these issues. OCR algorithms can transform paper-based documents to editable searchable text. They can extract information from files and enter it into the corresponding fields in IT systems. How does OCR work? How can this technology help you achieve business goals? And should you contact an artificial intelligence solutions provider to help you build and set up OCR software? What is optical character recognition, and how it works OCR definition is a technology that converts typed or handwritten text into machine-readable digital data.
Phys.org

Quantum innovation advances low-cost alternative solar technology

A team of researchers from the University of Toronto's Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering has leveraged quantum mechanics to optimize the active layer within a device known as an inverted perovskite solar cell—a technology that could one day result in mass-market solar cells that a fraction of those currently on the market.
