New Coachella partnership to help people with disabilities experience live music through VR

Wildscreen Festival is welcoming entries to its Photo Story Award focused on outstanding stories with a focus on nature. The photo award has no requirements around kit used, or location and experience levels, however at least one of the six story images entered must have been captured on or after 1 March 2020. An additional category has been added this year for photographers under 30 years old – the Photo Story Emerging Talent category will be awarded at the discretion of the Jury.

