T.I. has made amends with rising comedian Lauren Knight after he interrupted her set to accost her over a joke she made about the sexual assault allegations he faced in 2021. “I’ve said from my entrance into the world of comedy that I intend to use my light to shine on others,” T.I. said in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday (April 6). “To bring awareness to those who also have love and respect for the art form. In the spirit of that… Everyone I’d like to introduce you to @sheslaurenk she’s a young up & coming comic on the scene in Atlanta check her out.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO