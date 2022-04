The Bleckley County High School competition cheerleaders have won three state titles in program history, the third coming last year. BCHS won the first GHSA State Title in 1994. New signs went up this week to honor the achievements. The signs were placed at county lines as well as the Airport Road entrance of BCHS. They were authorized by County Commissioner Mike Davis. In a Facebook post, the squad thanked Davis, Leanna Noah (coach of the 1994 squad), Ronnie Smith and the road department, as well as Middle Georgia Signs, for getting the signs posted.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO