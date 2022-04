Troy Driver has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, investigators announced.The body of Ms Irion was found in a remote region of Nevada on Thursday three weeks after she vanished from a Walmart parking lot near Reno.A 41-year-old man arrested last week for kidnapping Ms Irion was charged with murder with a deadly weapon along with burglary and destruction of evidence after DNA evidence from the teen’s gravesite matched the suspect, according to News 4.Mr Driver was allegedly seen in video surveillance getting into Ms Irion’s car in the Fernley parking lot, about 30 miles (48...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO