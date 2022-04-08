ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4/8: CBS News Mornings

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. and allies ramp up...

www.cbsnews.com

americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia
CBS News

China says Russia can't be blamed for "disturbing" civilian deaths in Ukraine until "full picture is clear"

Beijing — China on Wednesday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. Emerging evidence of what appeared to be widespread civilian massacres in the wake of Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv areas may complicate Beijing's attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict, in which China has refused to criticize Moscow.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
News Break
Politics
CBS News

Here's how Western sanctions are pummelling Russia's economy

A month into the most severe and coordinated sanctions by Western governments, Russia's economy is showing signs of cracking. With the ruble seesawing in value against the dollar and many educated Russians reportedly fleeing the nation, Russia's economy is facing a contraction unlike any it's ever seen before. "The current crisis will wipe out 15 years of economic development," the Institute of International Finance said in a report.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Psaki reacts to news of Fox reporter Benjamin Hall injured in Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday expressed condolences to a Fox News correspondent whose colleague, British-American journalist Benjamin Hall, was recently injured while reporting in Ukraine.According to a statement from Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, Mr Hall — a veteran foreign correspondent who has previously written for The Independent — was injured “while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine”.Ms Scott said Mr Hall had been hospitalised, adding that more information on his condition was being sought by Fox’s “teams on the ground”.Ukraine news - live updatesSpeaking at the daily White House press briefing, Ms Psaki was...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

CBS News

