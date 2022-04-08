4/8: CBS News Mornings

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday expressed condolences to a Fox News correspondent whose colleague, British-American journalist Benjamin Hall, was recently injured while reporting in Ukraine.According to a statement from Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, Mr Hall — a veteran foreign correspondent who has previously written for The Independent — was injured “while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine”.Ms Scott said Mr Hall had been hospitalised, adding that more information on his condition was being sought by Fox’s “teams on the ground”.Ukraine news - live updatesSpeaking at the daily White House press briefing, Ms Psaki was...
Comments / 1