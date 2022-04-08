ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Thomas Confronts Sheila About Her Involvement in What Happened to His Sister

By Candace Young
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Steffy’s hospital room, Ridge tells his unconscious daughter this is not how it’s supposed to be. He can’t get over someone pulling a gun on her and wonders who would do something so horrible. In the corridor, Li fumes as she warns Sheila to stop...

Sharon Spruiell
2d ago

you have Thomas too calm considering he thinks Sheila could be the shooter. have him step up and tell Ridge. him confronting Sheila could put his own life on the line

Stoptheinsanity
2d ago

Someone needs to say something before Sheila does something. Remember what she did the last time in the hospital

Thomas Agonizes Over Keeping Sheila’s Secret — And Carter Tells Paris to Marry Zende

In her room at the cliff house, Taylor backs away from Ridge’s kiss. She reminds him there are no expectations, the kiss was nice though. If he ever did it again, she might be into it, she teases. Talk turns to Brooke giving him his freedom and letting him go. Taylor tells him they can’t happen until he knows what he wants. “Do you even know if you’re ready to move on?” Ridge is ready to move on from the drama and heartache. Taylor’s encouraged to hear that and laughs that they should leave the drama to the grandkids. She reflects that they’ve been like one big multi-generational family again lately and notes, as they grow closer, that this is a good moment. “I miss this… your company. I never stopped loving you.” Ridge kisses her and they fall back onto the bed. They cuddle and Taylor knows his head is spinning. Ridge thanks her for understanding.
Bold & Beautiful Exclusive: As Sheila Blows Her ‘Shot’ at Redemption, Kimberlin Brown Laments Her Character’s Pitiable Fate

Any hope that Bold & Beautiful villainess Sheila ever had of having a relationship with her son and grandson probably went up in gunsmoke when she fired at Steffy and hit Finn instead. And that has to be a bummer for Kimberlin Brown, who, before the shot heard ’round the world, told Soaps.com that all the character “ever wanted was to be loved. She’s just never had the opportunity to do that because of people that had gotten in the way.”
Sheila Urges Deacon to Go Caveman on Brooke — and Steffy Overhears Thomas’ Cryptic Phone Call

At the cabin, Liam waves Brooke in the door as he concludes a work call. He can see his mother-in-law isn’t okay and asks how he can help. Brooke is looking for Hope. Liam encourages her to talk to him if she needs to unload. Brooke says that means a lot and opens up that everything happened so quickly. It’s all her fault, but she just misses her husband. Brooke is still mystified as to why she did what she did. Liam questions her handing Ridge over to Taylor on a silver platter. Brooke admits she offered him a divorce. Liam is aghast and urges her to go fight for her marriage. Brooke agrees, hugs him, and takes off.
As Soap Vet Lands on Young & Restless, She Reveals Why She Left Her Frontburner Role

Some longtime viewers of daytime may recognize a familiar face on The Young and the Restless next week. One Life to Live alum Julia Montgomery will appear for one episode on Wednesday, March 23, as a Los Angeles real estate agent named Tanya, as reported by Soap Opera Digest — and there’s a fun twist. The actress is actually a licensed real estate agent and told the magazine, “The director allowed me to change around a few words to make it more realistic. I felt like I had free rein, which was fun.”
Sheila Physically Attacks Steffy in the Alley and Issues a Dire Threat

In the alley, Steffy tells Sheila she hasn’t changed. Sheila argues Brooke is the one who hasn’t changed. Steffy points out what happened was because of her. She’ll never have a relationship with Finn and Hayes. She’s a psychopath and Steffy knows just how far she’s willing to go to get what she wants.
'90 Day Fiance' Alum Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend

The 90 Day Fiancé family has an adorable new member! Jorge Nava and his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, welcomed their second child on March 22, the couple told Us Weekly, a son named George. Nava made sure to give "thanks and appreciation" to Blua Thursday as he opened up about the birth of his son, who was born at 4 p.m. weighing 7 lbs. and 13 oz.
Bold & Beautiful Executive Producer Promises ‘Something That’s Quite Unexpected’ Is in the Works for Steffy

Unless it’s Finn’s miraculous resurrection, he seems likely to have a hard time selling it to upset fans. Bold & Beautiful executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell feels your pain. In fact, if anyone has taken Finn’s death harder than viewers, it’s him. The show has killed off a ton of characters over the years — here’s the long, tear-stained list — but he tells Soap Opera Digest that “it’s very difficult to make that decision. I loved working with Tanner [Novlan], and he and Steffy made an incredible couple…
Christina Haack Shares Sweet Photo of Sons, Says 'Life Post Divorce Can Be Very Complicated'

Christina Haack is feeling grateful for her close family relationships. On Thursday, the Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared a heartwarming photo of her sons Brayden James, 6, and Hudson London, 2, hugging one another alongside a caption about the pair's special bond. Haack shares Brayden with first husband and Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.
Pregnant ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Shares Hint at Baby No. 2’s Name: ‘We Have a Few in Mind’

Dropping clues! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) shared a hint about possible names for baby boy No. 2 as she shared an update on her pregnancy. “25 weeks already!! 13 more week until i meet my little boy… No he dont have a name yet,” Amy, 34, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 4. “But we have few names in mind we going to pick one when his here.. Of course horror related to match gage. Lol.”
This Pregnant Woman’s In-Laws Refuse to Believe Her Unborn Baby is a Girl — Because They Want a Boy

An expecting mom has cut off contact with her in-laws after they denied the sex of her unborn child, then thew her a baby shower to celebrate her imaginary son. The woman wrote to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” section to paint what happened after learning she was having a girl — disheartening info to her husband (who cried) and her in-laws who were hoping for a boy to name after a late family member. “My husband and his family had me do things like attend prayers and do other rituals before the reveal at the [doctor’s],” wrote the original poster. “I didn’t like that but went with it to keep the peace.”
Comments / 0

