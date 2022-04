Piecing together a passion for sewing, colors, textures and repurposing objects, Tammie Clark, after 50 years of experimenting with art, found her own unique style. “I’ve heard other artists say that you won’t know until later exactly what your art will become,” the Decatur artist said. “For years I’ve been waiting, making and seeing what speaks to me. Finally I’ve found a good combination of all the things I love best.”

