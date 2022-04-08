ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$300,000 grant to St. Claire HealthCare supports telehealth

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Federal Communications Commission COVID-19 Telehealth funding has awarded $308,894 to St. Claire HealthCare to help it maintain changes in the way it delivers care since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. Systems across the world had to quickly adapt to patient needs and safety practices that were implemented...

