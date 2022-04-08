ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina wing Keyshawn Bryant declares for NBA Draft, plans to hire agent

By Collyn Taylor about 6 hours
Keyshawn Bryant (Photo by Katie Dugan)

South Carolina’s Keyshawn Bryant’s college career is over.

The Gamecocks’ senior announced Friday afternoon he was entering the NBA Draft and hiring an agent.

“This journey has been nothing but life-changing for me. First, I would like to give praise to the Lord because none of this is possible without him. I would like to thank my family and friends for always having my back through times,” he wrote.

“To Frank Martin and the coaching staff, thank you guys for everything you’ve done. To the fans and the university, this was an amazing four years here. thanks for all the love and support. you guys made this an incredible experience for me.

However, my time here has come to an end. I will be entering the 2022 NBA Draft and plan on hiring an agent.”

Bryant was one of the Gamecocks’ biggest pieces this season, averaging 8.7 points and four rebounds per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from three.

He becomes the sixth scholarship player to either enter the transfer portal or go pro. He joins Erik Stevenson, Ta’Quan Woodley, Wildens Leveque, Devin Carter and Jermaine Couisnard in that fold.

