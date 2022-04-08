ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How T cell-derived interleukin-22 promotes antibacterial defense of colonic crypts

Intestinal epithelial cells line the inner wall of the gut, creating a barrier to dangerous bacteria like enteropathogenic E. colithat seek to attach and efface that barrier, causing diarrhea. Such pathogens pose significant risks to human health and cause infant death in developing countries. In a study published in...

Nature.com

Erythropoietin promotes M2 macrophage phagocytosis of Schwann cells in peripheral nerve injury

Following acute sciatic nerve crush injury (SNCI), inflammation and the improper phagocytic clearance of dying Schwann cells (SCs) has effects on remodeling that lead to morbidity and incomplete functional recovery. Therapeutic strategies like the use of erythropoietin (EPO) for peripheral nerve trauma may serve to bring immune cell phagocytotic clearance under control to support debris clearance. We evaluated EPO's effect on SNCI and found EPO treatment increased myelination and sciatic functional index (SFI) and bolstered anti-apoptosis and phagocytosis of myelin debris via CD206+ macrophages when compared to saline treatment. EPO enhanced M2 phenotype activity, both in bone marrow-derived macrophages (BMMÃ˜s) and peritoneal-derived macrophages (PMÃ˜s) in vitro, as well as in PMÃ˜s in vivo. EPO increased efferocytosis of apoptotic sciatic nerve derived Schwann cells (SNSCs) in both settings as demonstrated using immunofluorescence (IF) and flow cytometry. EPO treatment significantly attenuated pro-inflammatory genes (IL1Î², iNOS, and CD68) and augmented anti-inflammatory genes (IL10 and CD163) and the cell-surface marker CD206. EPO also increased anti-apoptotic (Annexin V/7AAD) effects after lipopolysaccharide (LPS) induction in macrophages. Our data demonstrate EPO promotes the M2 phenotype macrophages to ameliorate apoptosis and efferocytosis of dying SCs and myelin debris and improves SN functional recovery following SNCI.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Therapies Could Stop T Cells From Attacking Brain Cells in Parkinson’s Disease

LJI Scientists uncover new targets for treating Parkinson’s disease. Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that people with Parkinson’s disease have a clear “genetic signature” of the disease in their memory T cells. The scientists hope that targeting these genes may open the door to new Parkinson’s treatments and diagnostics.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

CAR T cells suppress GI solid tumor cells, without toxicity to healthy tissue, in preclinical research

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells can be remarkably effective in treating leukemias and lymphomas, but there are no successful immunotherapies for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) yet. Researchers at Penn Medicine have discovered that CAR-T cells directed to a tumor antigen, CDH17, a cell surface marker expressed on both NETs and GICs but also found on healthy tissues, eliminated GICs in several preclinical models without toxicity to normal tissues in multiple mouse organs, including the small intestine and colon. The results from this study, the first to target CDH17 in neuroendocrine tumors, suggest a new class of tumor associated antigens accessible to CAR-T cells in tumors but sequestered from CAR-T cells in healthy tissues.
CANCER
Science Daily

How sugar promotes inflammation

Excessive sugar consumption can promote inflammatory processes in the body and facilitate the development of autoimmune diseases. A research team has now deciphered new details of these processes. FULL STORY. People who consume sugar and other carbohydrates in excess over a long period of time have an increased risk of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Histone methyltransferase Nsd2 ensures maternal"“fetal immune tolerance by promoting regulatory T-cell recruitment

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Regulatory T cells (Tregs) are fundamentally important for maintaining systemic immune homeostasis and are also required for immune tolerance at the maternal"“fetal interface during pregnancy. Recent studies have suggested that epigenetic regulation is critically involved in Treg development and function. However, the role of H3K36me has not yet been investigated. Here, we found that the H3K36me2 methyltransferase Nsd2 was highly expressed in Tregs. Although loss of Nsd2 did not impair systemic Treg development or function, the level of Tregs at the maternal"“fetal interface was significantly decreased in pregnant Nsd2 conditional knockout mice. Consequently, maternal"“fetal immune tolerance was disrupted in the absence of Nsd2 in Tregs, and the pregnant mice showed severe fetal loss. Mechanistically, Nsd2 was found to upregulate CXCR4 expression via H3K36me2 modification to promote Treg cell recruitment into the decidua and suppress the anti-fetal immune response. Overall, our data identified Nsd2 as a critical epigenetic regulator of Treg recruitment for maternal"“fetal tolerance.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Stem cell-derived retinal patch is shown to survive two years post-implantation

A retinal stem cell patch developed through a collaboration of researchers at UC Santa Barbara, University of Southern California and California Institute of Technology continues to make progress in its bid to secure approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The latest milestone? Results finding that after two years, not only can the implant survive, but also it does not elicit clinically detectable inflammation or signs of immune rejection, even without long-term immunosuppression.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Bioinstructive implantable scaffolds for rapid in vivo manufacture and release of CAR-T cells

Despite their clinical success, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapies for B cell malignancies are limited by lengthy, costly and labor-intensive ex vivo manufacturing procedures that might lead to cell products with heterogeneous composition. Here we describe an implantable Multifunctional Alginate Scaffold for T Cell Engineering and Release (MASTER) that streamlines in vivo CAR-T cell manufacturing and reduces processing time to a single day. When seeded with human peripheral blood mononuclear cells and CD19-encoding retroviral particles, MASTER provides the appropriate interface for viral vector-mediated gene transfer and, after subcutaneous implantation, mediates the release of functional CAR-T cells in mice. We further demonstrate that in vivo-generated CAR-T cells enter the bloodstream and control distal tumor growth in a mouse xenograft model of lymphoma, showing greater persistence than conventional CAR-T cells. MASTER promises to transform CAR-T cell therapy by fast-tracking manufacture and potentially reducing the complexity and resources needed for provision of this type of therapy.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Old skins cells reprogrammed to regain youthful function

Scientists have developed a new technique for rejuvenating skin cells. This technique has allowed researchers to rewind the cellular biological clock by around 30 years according to molecular measures, significantly longer than previous reprogramming methods. The partially rejuvenated cells showed signs of behaving more like youthful cells in experiments simulating a skin wound. This research, although in early stages, could eventually have implications for regenerative medicine, especially if it can be replicated in other cell types.
SHINYA YAMANAKA
Science Daily

Discovery reveals new way to inhibit key cancer driver, other mutated genes

Scientists have discovered a new way to inhibit the most commonly mutated gene underlying human tumor growth, paving the way for new treatments for cancer and a host of other diseases. FULL STORY. CU Boulder researchers have discovered a new way to inhibit the most commonly mutated gene underlying human...
BOULDER, CO
Science Daily

In animal study, implant churns out CAR-T cells to combat cancer

Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have developed an implantable biotechnology that produces and releases CAR-T cells for attacking cancerous tumors. In a proof-of-concept study involving lymphoma in mice, the researchers found that treatment with the implants was faster and more effective than conventional CAR-T cell cancer treatment.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Science Daily

Human Lung Chip reveals the effects of breathing motions on lung immune responses

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. The average person will take more than 600 million breaths over the course of their life. Every breath stretches the lungs' tissues with each inhale and relaxes them with each exhale. The mere motions of breathing are known to influence vital functions of the lungs, including their development in babies, the production of air-exchange-enhancing fluid on their inner surfaces, and maintenance of healthy tissue structure. Now, new research from the Wyss Institute at Harvard University has revealed that this constant pattern of stretching and relaxing does even more -- it generates immune responses against invading viruses.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New approach for delivery of anti-HIV antibody therapy shows promise in phase I clinical trial

Since the first reports of HIV infection in the early 1980s, multiple clinical trials have tested potential vaccines against the virus, but unfortunately, HIV has numerous defense mechanisms that prevent a person's immune system from mounting an effective response following HIV vaccination. An alternative anti-HIV strategy called Vectored ImmunoProphylaxis (VIP) designed by researchers at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) involves an adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector to deliver instructions to muscle cells to pump out antibodies that block the virus. The strategy recently generated promising results in a phase I clinical trial that was conducted by the National Institutes of Health and is published in Nature Medicine.
CANCER
Phys.org

How cells use a signaling molecule to sense their microenvironment

A new study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet shows that the local activity of the signaling molecule Rac1 controls cycles of microscopic protrusions and retractions of the cell membrane. The cell uses these cycles to sense its surroundings, which among other things affects the cell's ability to move. Understanding of the cellular and molecular mechanisms that control cell movements can help us to develop better diagnostics and treatment of various diseases such as cancer.
CANCER
Science Daily

CRISPR gene editing reveals biological mechanism behind common blood disorder

UNSW researchers have used CRISPR gene editing -- a type of 'molecular scissors' -- to understand how deletions in one area of the genome can affect the expression of nearby genes. The work, led by UNSW Associate Professor Kate Quinlan and Professor Merlin Crossley, together with collaborators from the US, will help researchers investigate new therapeutic approaches for one of the world's most devastating genetic blood disorders -- sickle cell disease.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Key to success of drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers have uncovered how Gram-negative bacteria -- which cause a variety of drug-resistant infections -- build their protective outer layer, which could lead to more effective treatments. FULL STORY. Researchers have discovered how Gram-negative bacteria -- which cause drug-resistant pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and surgical site infections in hospitalized patients --...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Androgen receptor activity in T cells limits checkpoint blockade efficacy

Immune checkpoint blockade has revolutionized the field of oncology, inducing durable anti-tumour immunity in solid tumours. In patients with advanced prostate cancer, immunotherapy treatments have largely failed1,2,3,4,5. Androgen deprivation therapy is classically administered in these patients to inhibit tumour cell growth, and we postulated that this therapy also affects tumour-associated T cells. Here we demonstrate that androgen receptor (AR) blockade sensitizes tumour-bearing hosts to effective checkpoint blockade by directly enhancing CD8 T cell function. Inhibition of AR activity in CD8 T cells prevented T cell exhaustion and improved responsiveness to PD-1 targeted therapy via increased IFNÎ³ expression. AR bound directly to Ifng and eviction of AR with a small molecule significantly increased cytokine production in CD8 T cells. Together, our findings establish that T cell intrinsic AR activity represses IFNÎ³ expression and represents a novel mechanism of immunotherapy resistance.
CANCER
Science Daily

Engineered bacteria could help protect 'good' gut microbes from antibiotics

Antibiotics are life-saving drugs, but they can also harm the beneficial microbes that live in the human gut. Following antibiotic treatment, some patients are at risk of developing inflammation or opportunistic infections such as Clostridiodes difficile. Indiscriminate use of antibiotics on gut microbes can also contribute to the spread of resistance to the drugs.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Insights into the dynamic ultrastructure of the heart

What happens below the cellular level when the heart contracts and relaxes has long been unexplored. Thanks to new ultra-high-resolution electron microscopy techniques, scientists can now watch the heart beating -- almost at a molecular level. FULL STORY. What happens below the cellular level when the heart contracts and relaxes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A decade of CAR T cell evolution

Two of the first patients with cancer treated with chimeric antigen receptor-modified (CAR) T cells have been cancer free for a decade. A new study uses single-cell sequencing technologies to provide a window into the evolution of their CAR T cells over the course of the ten-year remission period. Chronic...
CANCER

