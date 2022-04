Iowa sophomore standout Keegan Murray announced on March 29 that he would be entering the 2022 NBA draft. It’s no surprise after a season where Murray upped his scoring average by more than 16 points. No other Big Ten player had increased their points per game average by more than what Murray did in the past 48 years. Illinois’ Rick Schmidt increased his average by 17.6 points from the 1972-73 season to the 1973-74 season. Murray averaged 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game en route to winning the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. The 6-foot-8, 225 pound native...

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO