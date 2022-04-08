ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IL

Lady Bulldogs Softball Moves to 3-1 on the Year after Dispatching Fairfield Thursday

By Jc Tinsley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CWC Lady Bulldogs Softball team moves to...

Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Softball Roundup — Whitesboro clinches a playoff spot

WHITESBORO — Karley Wolf threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk as the first-place Whitesboro Lady Bearcats clinched a playoff spot with an 11-1 victory in five innings against Paradise in District 10-3A action. Bradi Gallaway was 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Maci Graves tripled, drove in a run and scored, Tylar Olsen singled and drove in two, Melanie Baldwin drove in two and scored and Olivia Hildebrand singled,...
WHITESBORO, TX
Athens Messenger

Trimble softball wins at Waterford, 8-6

WATERFORD — The Trimble softball team used a big third inning to score a road victory in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. Trimble won at Waterford on Friday, 8-6. The Tomcats scored six runs in the top of the third inning to go ahead 7-3 and never looked back.
WATERFORD, OH
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
KDRV

Raiders big bats extend winning streak to five games

ASHLAND, Ore. — The most explosive offense in the country did more of the same this weekend. A combined 55 runs over four games for the Southern Oregon Raiders softball team (34-10) extends their win streak to five games. Day one Friday was propelled by Riley Donovan's single-day record...
BASEBALL

