Spam calls and text messages have skyrocketed recently, in spite of federal regulations that were supposed to crack down on robocalls.Americans have been hit with 4.4 billion robocalls last month, a 16% jump from the month prior, according to spam blocking app YouMail.And scammers are getting better and better at fooling consumers like Joanna Ganz, who says she was the victim of a recent call that looked as though it came from Chase Bank. The person on the other end of the call told her there was suspicious activity on her account and she needed to transfer money out of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO