ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Charl Schwartzel makes big move on testing second day at Augusta

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dc5yp_0f3fpvan00

Former champion Charl Schwartzel overcame a distinct lack of form and some testing conditions to move into contention for a second Masters title.

Schwartzel has missed the cut in each of his last six starts on the PGA Tour and hit the headlines for throwing a club in frustration during the first round of the Valspar Championship.

However, the 37-year-old South African mastered a blustery wind at Augusta National to card five birdies and two bogeys in a second round of 69 to set the early clubhouse target on three under.

There was not such good news for Schwartzel’s compatriot Louis Oosthuizen , the former Open champion withdrawing before the start of his second round due to an unspecified injury.

The absence of Oosthuizen, who had finished second, second and third in his previous three majors, meant Tiger Woods had only Joaquin Niemann for company as he got his second round under way.

Woods carded an opening 71 on his latest remarkable return from injury, the 15-time major winner having suffered serous leg injuries in a car crash in February last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJAAh_0f3fpvan00

Rory McIlroy had earlier found himself in a depressingly familiar position as he got his second round under way.

Since winning his last major title in the 2014 US PGA Championship, McIlroy is a combined 35 over par in the first round of majors, his latest effort being a one-over 73 on Thursday.

That left the 32-year-old facing an uphill battle to win a green jacket and complete the career grand slam, with 32 of the last 35 Masters champions shooting par or better in the first round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yWhT_0f3fpvan00

McIlroy felt he had played better than his score suggested and hit a superb drive and approach to the first on day two, only to miss the birdie putt from 10 feet.

A wayward drive on the par-five second was fortunate not to finish behind a tree and Mcllroy was able to punch his approach out just right of the green before chipping to two feet for a welcome birdie.

A bogey on the fifth was followed by another dropped shot on the 10th and a double-bogey on the 11th, where a wild second shot into the crowd was compounded by a three-putt from short range.

At four over par, McIlroy faced a battle to avoid missing the cut for the second successive year.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Tiger Woods claims a 'victory' at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods has now started 358 tournaments on the PGA Tour and until this one — his most improbable one, the 2022 Masters — his definition of winning was simple: sit atop the leaderboard at the end of competition. Woods’ ferocious competitive instincts and...
AUGUSTA, GA
ESPN

Bubba Watson escapes from pine straw on 18th with 'best shot I've ever hit at Augusta National'

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Bubba Watson's shot out of the trees on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff at the 2012 Masters is one of the most famous in golf history. His shot with a gap wedge off pine straw from deep in the woods at Augusta National hooked about 40 yards onto the elevated 10th green. The ball settled about 10 feet from the hole and Watson made par to win his first green jacket.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
BBC

Masters: Tiger Woods shoots 74 as Scottie Scheffler leads at Augusta

-8 S Scheffler (US); -3 C Schwartzel (SA), H Matsuyama (Jpn), S Lowry (Ire), I Sung-Jae (Kor); -2 K Na (US), D Johnson (US), H Varner III (US), C Smith (Aus) Selected others: -1 J Thomas (US), C Morikawa (US), D Willett (Eng); E M Fitzpatrick (Eng); T Woods (US); L Westwood (Eng), R MacIntyre (Sco), S Garcia (Spa), T Hatton (Eng), J Rahm (Spa), R McIlroy (NI)
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pga Tour#South African#Augusta National
The Independent

Masters 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 2 at Augusta including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods will hope to have recovered physically from his opening round at The Masters as he tees off late in the day on the second day of play at Augusta National. The five-time Masters champion shot a remarkable round of 71 on his competitive return on Thursday and is in contention at this early stage. Sungjae Im took the clubhouse lead following a round of -5, although Cameron Smith could have been one shot ahead had it not been for a double bogey at the 18th hole. LIVE: Follow round two of The MastersThe likes of Rory McIlroy and...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Masters Tournament holes-in-one: A history of aces at Augusta National

In the history of the Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club has seen 27 holes-in-one spread over the four par 3s on the golf course. Of the four par 3s, the 240-yard (nowadays) fourth hole has seen the fewest aces, with just Jeff Sluman making a hole-in-one there in 1992.
GOLF
The Independent

Tiger's Masters: No fairytale ending but still inspiring

The Masters patrons filled in every nook and cranny around the 18th green, awaiting the appearance of the man in red.A scene that's been so familiar to Tiger Woods on so many Sundays at Augusta National, but this one was different.It wasn't even 3 o'clock on the warm, sunny afternoon in east Georgia. Over on the adjacent first hole, leader Scottie Scheffler and closest pursuer Cameron Smith had just teed off in the final group.Hunched over and limping noticeably, Woods climbed the deceptively steep hill leading up to the green as the fans slowly rose to their feet, the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
FOX Sports

2022 Masters Round 4: Top moments from Augusta National

Masters Sunday is here. The 86th tournament concludes with Round 4 play, and it's anyone's game. Five-time winner Tiger Woods, who had been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, entered the fourth round in tied for 41st place at 7-over par overall after shooting 6-over par in Round 3 on Saturday, 2-over par in Round 2 on Friday and 1-under par in Round 1 on Thursday.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

Tiger Woods targets St Andrews after completing return at the Masters

Tiger Woods confirmed he will contest the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews after receiving an “unbelievable” reception from spectators following his final round in the 86th Masters.Woods carded a second consecutive 78 to finish 13 over par, but was given a standing ovation as he walked towards the 18th green and had a broad grin on his face as he headed to Augusta National’s clubhouse.Questions were raised about the 46-year-old’s future following his car accident in February last year and Woods told CBS: “I had the same questions.“It was an unbelievable feeling to have the patrons and their support...
GOLF
The Independent

Live Updates | The final round of the Masters is underway

The Latest on the Masters (all times local):10:25 a.m.Masters Sunday has arrived, and the first pairings are on the course at Augusta National.Forecasters expect a warmer day for the final round of the Masters. There was some frost in the Augusta area overnight, but players who were playing Sunday morning at the Masters clearly didn't have as many layers of attire on as many did on Saturday when temperatures struggled to get out of the 40's.Scottie Scheffler takes a three-shot lead into the final round. He'll tee off at 2:40 p.m. along with Cameron Smith.Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama starts tied for 14th and begins at 1:10 p.m. Tiger Woods begins his final round at 10:50 a.m.___More AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

595K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy