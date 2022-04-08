ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

By Julia Saqui
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a news briefing.

This comes after Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was appointed to the Supreme Court after a successful Senate vote on Thursday.

During a speech at the White House on Friday, Judge Jackson told the president, “It is the greatest honor of my life to be standing here with you in this moment."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Jackson's confirmation was "a tremendously historic day."

