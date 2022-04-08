ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

School Safety Officer Beaten by Parents for Asking for COVID Vaccine Proof

By Aaron McDade
 2 days ago
Three parents were denied entry to the school without proof of vaccination as they were trying to bring food to celebrate a child's...

Sez Who??
1d ago

What a great lesson for the kids. MOMMY: "What did you learn in school today, Johnny and Janey?" JOHNNY and JANEY "We learned to throw a temper tantrum and beat someone up if we get an answer we don't like, Mommy!" 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♀️ "Now, Mommy,about letting us stay up late tonight... (Say no, Mommy and we'll SHOW you what we learned.....)

67
RounderWon
1d ago

and so.... after baby momma and her two baby daddy's were done with the beating they thought they would just like what... walk right in, leave the bloody body in the bushes?? they need a DRUG TEST!! poor kids...

25
wut wut!!
1d ago

So the employee gets beat up for doing his job? Think about that, it can happen to you too. If you have a problem with the rules, bring it up with the ones in charge, they made the rulle.

36
