For Ana Castillo, a Chicagoan known for her work as an author, educator, poet and activist, home is where her books are. Which, given the pandemic, means a home in the most southern point of New Mexico. Castillo was back in her hometown Thursday night to receive the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame’s Fuller Award at the American Writers Museum. Inspired by the works of author Henry Blake Fuller, ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO