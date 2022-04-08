ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah women again among the losers in the gender pay gap

slenterprise.com
 1 day ago

Utah again has ranked poorly in the gender pay gap, saved from the bottom by neighboring...

slenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Lean In CEO Details Circles Program for Women, Tackling the Gender Pay Gap

Rachel Thomas, the co-founder and CEO of the non-profit Lean In, joined Cheddar amid Women's History Month, to discuss how the organization is taking on issues that continue to impact the workplace through its Circles program. "These are a program that brings women together in small groups, usually 8 to 12, for support, camaraderie, and to learn together," she said. "We also we have a lot of curriculum so women can learn how to navigate workplace biases, how to negotiate with women." Thomas also applauded President Biden's recent call to action on equal pay for women, noting that businesses must do more to be cognizant of inherent gender and racial biases.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
Daily Montanan

The problem and the solution to old, White men (as told by an aging White man)

The problem with old White men is other old White men. (And please, don’t bother pointing out that I am feeding into the stereotype by beginning a column with “the problem with …” a classic way for an old White man to begin a conversation. Old, White men just hate to be reminded that we’re […] The post The problem and the solution to old, White men (as told by an aging White man) appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SOCIETY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Pay Gap#The Losers#Business Org
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
NBC New York

Flexible Hours Allow Employees at This Company to Fit Work Around Their Lives

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.
BROOKLYN, NY
Essence

This ‘Financial Activist’ Says Black Women Should Assert Their Fiscal Independence Even While In Relationships. Here’s Why

Dasha Kennedy’s divorce taught her to always put her personal financial health first even while in a life partnership and advises Black women to do the same. The first thing you notice about Dasha Kennedy’s Instagram page probably isn’t her robust following of more than 181k. Or even the beautiful images of her striking face. It’s the handle: @TheBrokeBlackGirl.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fortune

Women of color can no longer buy into the ‘inclusion delusion’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Last week’s confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson cast a spotlight on the challenges women of color face in the workplace, from having their qualifications scrutinized, to enduring microaggressions, to feeling the pressure of representing an entire race in their responses and behavior.
SOCIETY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gender pay-gap bot calls out companies on Twitter paying men more than women

On International Women’s Day, a global celebration of women’s achievements and a continued call to action for gender equality, companies often share stories of female employees or other testimonials in a show of support for the movement. But this year, a Twitter bot created by a couple in...
INTERNET
The Flint Journal

Gender pay gap larger in Michigan than U.S., census data shows

Today marks Equal Pay Day, the day of the year which represents how far into the year women must work to equal what men made the year before. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median earnings of a U.S citizen who worked year-round and full-time is $53,544 for men compared to $43,394 for women. The gap is larger in Michigan, where the median pay for a man $53,435 while the median for women was $41,560.
MICHIGAN STATE
Essence

Report: Nearly Half Of Women Executives In Revenue Roles Are Considering Leaving Their Company

The top response that explained career migration is pay transparency. The Great Resignation has empowered and emboldened many labor force workers to turn in their two-week notices at higher rates than seen before. Now, a new report by Women in Revenue is saying that women executives are planning to leave their leadership roles for positions that are a better fit for them in a movement they’re called The Great Renegotiation.
ECONOMY
WHIO Dayton

Tips for women to bridge the pay and retirement gap

NEW YORK — As we celebrate Women's History Month, ABC News' Good Morning America is taking a closer look at the gender pay gap. The latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor show that women make 82 cents on the dollar compared to men. And for women of color, the pay is even lower: Black women make 63 cents on the dollar while Latina women make 53 cents.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy