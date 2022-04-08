ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SchoolPulse names Colby Jenkins new CEO

slenterprise.com
 1 day ago

Colby Jenkins has been named CEO of SchoolPulse, a text-based student reporting platform that...

slenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

MyMichigan names Rogers as president and CEO

On Tuesday, the MyMichigan Health Board of Directors named Greg Rogers as President and Chief Executive Officer of MyMichigan Health. The announcement comes a week after the health system's former leader Diane Postler-Slattery and her husband, Don Slattery, unexpectedly passed away.
MIDLAND, MI
Paso Robles Daily News

Colleen Bojorquez named new Mid-State Fair CEO

Bojorquez was named Interim CEO in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. – The California Mid-State Fair Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Colleen Bojorquez as the new Chief Executive Officer of the California Mid-State Fair and Paso Robles Event Center, effective March 1, 2022. Bojorquez was named Interim CEO in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
TechCrunch

Cityblock Health names co-founder Toyin Ajayi as new CEO

Having previously served as the company’s president, Ajayi takes over from co-founder Iyah Romm, who took a temporary leave late in 2021 to focus on his own experience with “depression and the long-term effects of trauma.” Romm’s departure is now permanent, and Ajayi steps into the permanent chief executive role after having served in an interim office of the CEO led by current Cityblock Health board chair Andy Slavitt.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schoolpulse#St George#Dixie Stateuniversity
Upworthy

This company will pay you $75 for attending a job interview because 'interview is labor'

A Canadian company has announced that it'll compensate candidates who are offered a job interview, as part of its new policy. FoodShare Toronto, a food-centric nonprofit organization, said job applicants who are called for an interview would be paid $75 per interview conducted by the company. The policy went into effect on March 1. "I think employers have gotten off scot-free for far too long by expecting candidates to bear the costs of an interview," said FoodShare Toronto CEO Paul Taylor, reported CTV News Toronto. Time is money, and FoodShare wants to recognize the value of the time of candidates attending an interview. "We recognize that people sometimes have to take time off work to go for an interview. People have to commute, pay for transit or get childcare and we think employers should and should be paying for that," added Taylor. It is a recognition of the value of people's time and labor.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Outsider.com

Over 70% of Workers Regret Quitting Jobs During the ‘Great Resignation’

According to a new survey, more than half of all young U.S. workers who changed jobs during the “Great Resignation” now admit they regret the change. About 72 percent of respondents said they regret quitting and feel a sense of buyer’s remorse; or that their new gig did not offer the working environment they had hoped during the interview process. All participants of the study — around 2,500 people, total — fall into either the millennial or Gen Z age range.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
biospace.com

How to Answer Salary Expectation Questions in Job Interviews

Learn how to answer the salary expectation question. One of the hardest questions to be asked during a job interview is the salary expectation question. You don’t want to say something too high and price yourself out of a job you need, but you also don't want to settle for less than you deserve. So how can you answer this mind-boggling question?
JOBS
KCBY

Raymond Hino named new CEO of Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center

BANDON, Ore. - Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center's new CEO is in his third week. Raymond Hino started on February 28 and says he was drawn to the community being on the coast, much like his previous locale on the Northern California Coast. He's worked in healthcare leadership and...
BANDON, OR
hackernoon.com

Why Are Bosses Against Remote Work?

“In the US, a whopping 72% of managers currently supervising remote workers would prefer all their subordinates to be in the office, according to recent research for the Society for Human Resource Management, seen by BBC Worklife in July.”. Abeer. Waiting for CAPTCHAs to be replaced by Voight-Kampff tests. NEWABOUT...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

7 things companies get wrong when writing job descriptions

Everyone’s looking for a job these days—even people who are gainfully employed. And hiring companies can’t seem to find enough talent to replace those workers who leave. Given this new reality, it’s surprising that hiring companies don’t create more enticing job descriptions. Job ads should be redone so they engage, rather than turn off, prospective employees.
ECONOMY
madison

CEO named to lead Delve + Bresslergroup

A company with deep Madison ties that merged with another firm last year has a new leader. George Demou was named Monday as CEO of Delve + Bresslergroup, a subsidiary of Trinity Hunt Partners and which provides product development solutions for other companies. Delve, which changed its name from Design...
MADISON, WI
The Paso Robles Press

California Mid-State Fair names new CEO

PASO ROBLES – The California Mid-State Fair Board of Directors announced the appointment of Colleen Bojorquez as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the California Mid-State Fair and Paso Robles Event Center, effective March 1. Bojorquez was named interim CEO in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Arkansas hospital names new CEO

Sammie Cribbs, MSN, APRN, was named CEO of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, according to a Facebook post. Ms. Cribbs has been serving as interim CEO since January. Before that, she was named chief nursing officer in 2014 and added vice president of clinical services to her CNO title in 2016.
HARRISON, AR
WWD

La Prairie Group Names New CEO

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — La Prairie Group has appointed a new chief executive officer: Philippe Lamy. On April 2, he will succeed Patrick Rasquinet, who had been in charge of the prestige beauty brand owned by Beiersdorf AG since 2010. Lamy will lead La Prairie’s board of directors, based at the brand’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew Rasquinet is to focus on his broader role on the Beiersdorf executive board, where he oversees the group’s Pharmacy and Selective Division. That encompasses...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Founder Story: Lessons From Over 25 Years in Silicon Valley

This is part two of a two-part conversation with serial founder and pioneer of “digital identity” Garrett Gafke on how he built and launched his most successful startup, IdentityMind. In part one, we discussed how Garrett validated his idea, timed his product and the beliefs and values that make up his entrepreneurial mindset. Part two, we delved into onboarding early adopters, leadership & the people behind his startup, how he maintained a positive company culture and the key lessons he took away from his experience.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon seeks physician leader

Amazon Web Services recently posted a job listing for a physician lead on its healthcare industry team. The listing, posted March 14, calls for a "talented physician leader with a broad set of healthcare experience including analytics, telemedicine and medical imaging." The physician lead will engage with key leaders from...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy