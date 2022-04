The “nursing shortage has arrived,” the newest state Health Care Workforce report proclaims, with the pandemic hastening the previously predicted staffing crisis. The perfect storm of an aging workforce, with health care professionals retiring, coinciding with the growing senior population — the “silver tsunami” — has for years been anticipated by the Wisconsin Hospital Association, per data from its annual Health Care Workforce Report. And amid the pandemic extreme burnout has led more staff to leave their positions — and possibly the medical field entirely — in large numbers.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO