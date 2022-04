New Survey Shows Main Street Businesses Fighting Economic Uncertainty With 3 Key Investments. At the start of the year, more than half of Main Street businesses in the U.S. told PYMNTS they expected their revenues will rise in 2022. But as economic uncertainty and soaring inflation challenge that optimism, PYMNTS’ Main Street Economic Health Survey, done in collaboration with Melio, polled 532 U.S. small businesses to see what they’re doing to power through the turbulence and keep their growth projections on track.

BUSINESS ・ 27 DAYS AGO