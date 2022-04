If you were to ask most gamblers in the 21st century what their favourite casino slots game was what do you think would be the answer? Some people may say roulette, whilst some others might pick blackjack, but ultimately there is only one victor here: online slots. Don’t believe us? Well the amount of revenue created by the online slots industry worldwide is fast approaching 50% of the entire gambling market, and if that doesn’t put it into perspective, we’re really not sure what would.

GAMBLING ・ 22 DAYS AGO