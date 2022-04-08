ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Riviera Beach police chief abruptly quits

By Associated Press
South Florida Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiviera Beach, Fla. – Riviera Beach police chief Nathan Osgood abruptly resigned April 1 amid allegations that he improperly acted on behalf of city Councilman Douglas Lawson regarding a domestic flap last year. Last August, surveillance video from Lawson’s condominium residence showed the councilman in the parking lot...

www.sfltimes.com

Comments / 2

Related
10NEWS

Teen accused of killing six people in Delray Beach crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old Florida boy is behind bars after authorities say he was the person behind the wheel of a deadly crash that left six dead earlier this year. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Noah Galle was driving 151 mph on January 27...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Fort Walton Beach Police investigate shooting

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Fort Walton Beach. Monday afternoon, police responded to a shooting on Hollywood Boulevard just west of Memorial Parkway. They say no injuries have been reported. No suspects have been identified at this time. If you have...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riviera Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Riviera Beach, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for bank robber in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who committed a cash crime in Pompano Beach. The FBI has released photos of a bank robbery that happened on Wednesday at a PNC Bank branch located along Powerline Road. Officials said the robber walked in demanding money from...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Diver Found Dead On Ocean Floor

Coast Guard, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Report Body Located. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several hours after the United States Coast Guard reported that Robert K. McIntyre was missing and last seen diving in Palm Beach County, the Coast Guard and PBSO […] The article Missing Diver Found Dead On Ocean Floor appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Lawson
WKRG News 5

Former Citronelle Police Chief arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Citronelle Police Department Chief was arrested Friday morning. According to a jail log, John Tyler Norris, 43, was arrested Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. after turning himself in. Norris was charged with assault in the 3rd degree. Twenty-six minutes after turning himself in he was released on bond which […]
CITRONELLE, AL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Living In $3M Boca Raton House Jailed On Shoplifting Charge

SUSPECT: “My Husband Took All My Money.” POLICE: She Stole Clothes For Her Daughter Traveling To New York. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman who lists her home address as a $3.1M home on Long Lake Drive in Long Lake Estates […] The article Woman Living In $3M Boca Raton House Jailed On Shoplifting Charge appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE REPORT: Teens Shot Seven Bridges Child Repeatedly, Followed Him Home

Seventh Graders Repeatedly Shot At Sixth Grader With Orbeez Gel Gun, A Felony In Florida. Father Of Victim Continues To Change His Mind About Charges. Prosecutors Awaiting Final Decision. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office continues its […] The article POLICE REPORT: Teens Shot Seven Bridges Child Repeatedly, Followed Him Home appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Internal Affairs
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘There’s fentanyl in everything’: 4 new hospitalizations linked to fentanyl just days after Spring Breakers overdosed

Rescuers are deeply troubled by what one is calling a cluster of fentanyl cases popping up in the Fort Lauderdale area after 10 people at two homes were hospitalized because of the potentially lethal drug fentanyl in a matter of 3 days. Fentanyl is deadly. Even a few granules the size of salt from a shaker could kill you. Four men were hospitalized Sunday after a medical emergency involving ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy