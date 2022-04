(Marion, IA) — Members of the Linn-Mar School Board caught heat Monday night during a discussion of the district’s policy on transgender students. Board members say they want to create a more inclusive learning environment and be in compliance with Title Nine and the Iowa Civil Rights Act. That would include students having access to restrooms or locker rooms that correspond with their gender identity. The students would also be given privacy on the matter – including privacy from their parents.

